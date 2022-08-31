New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa missed Tuesday night’s game, but it appears he will be out at least for a little while.

The team announced Wednesday that La Russa was to see heart specialists, forcing him to miss an indefinite amount of time behind the bench.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The 77-year-old flew to Phoenix on Wednesday night and was scheduled to visit the Mayo Clinic on Thursday. According to USA Today.

Cardiologists recommended that La Russa miss Tuesday’s game, but after further tests on Wednesday, he was advised to see further specialists.

The team said La Russa’s absence will be indefinite.The results of these evaluations are pending.”

White Sox fans called for Tony La Russa’s firing during a loss to the Rangers

Miguel Cairo will be appointed interim manager in La Russa’s absence.

The White Sox are favorites to retain their AL Central crown from last year, which they won with a 93-69 record. But they’re currently 63-66 and six games out of both a wild-card spot and the division title.

Click here to get the Fox News app

La Russa is the league’s oldest manager and is under contract until next season.