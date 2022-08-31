White Sox manager Tony La Russa will see a heart specialist indefinitely

Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa will be out indefinitely while he undergoes tests on his heart, according to a person with direct knowledge of the situation.

The person spoke to USA TODAY on condition of anonymity because the White Sox have not yet made an announcement.

La Russa will fly to Phoenix on Wednesday night and will see doctors at the Mayo Clinic on Thursday.

La Russa, 77, baseball’s oldest manager, recently underwent tests by a cardiologist in Chicago, who recommended he miss Tuesday night’s game against the Kansas City Royals. La Russa underwent further tests on Wednesday and was advised to see a heart specialist.

It is unknown if La Russa, who was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2014, will return this season. He will enter the final year of his three-year contract in 2023, depending on his health.

Bench coach Miguel Cairo is expected to act as interim manager in La Russa’s absence.

La Russa has been under a lot of pressure this season, drawing the ire of fans who have called for his firing. The White Sox were heavily favored to win the AL Central, but finished just 63-66, six games ahead of the first-place Cleveland Guardians.