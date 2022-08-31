type here...
Sports White Sox manager Tony La Russa will see a...
Sports

White Sox manager Tony La Russa will see a heart specialist indefinitely

By printveela editor

-

7
0
- Advertisment -


Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa will be out indefinitely while he undergoes tests on his heart, according to a person with direct knowledge of the situation.

The person spoke to USA TODAY on condition of anonymity because the White Sox have not yet made an announcement.

La Russa will fly to Phoenix on Wednesday night and will see doctors at the Mayo Clinic on Thursday.

La Russa, 77, baseball’s oldest manager, recently underwent tests by a cardiologist in Chicago, who recommended he miss Tuesday night’s game against the Kansas City Royals. La Russa underwent further tests on Wednesday and was advised to see a heart specialist.

It is unknown if La Russa, who was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2014, will return this season. He will enter the final year of his three-year contract in 2023, depending on his health.

Bench coach Miguel Cairo is expected to act as interim manager in La Russa’s absence.

La Russa has been under a lot of pressure this season, drawing the ire of fans who have called for his firing. The White Sox were heavily favored to win the AL Central, but finished just 63-66, six games ahead of the first-place Cleveland Guardians.

Previous articleRJ McLeod Captured: Most Wanted Fugitive Captured in El Salvador Filmed Teaching English Class at Local School
Next articleBank of Canada denies ‘money printing’ misinformation on Twitter

Latest news

CANADAprintveela editor - 0

Three UIU officers charged with manslaughter of boy in police shooting

The SIU reports that three OPP constables - Nathan Vanderheyden, Kenneth Pengelly and Grayson Kappus - have each...
Read more
POLITICSprintveela editor - 0

Trudeau urges federal leaders to resist aggressive persecution of politicians

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Wednesday called on Canada's political leaders to strongly condemn acts of aggression and...
Read more
Sportsprintveela editor - 0

There is a lot of money in college football guaranteed games. These are the most interesting deals.

USA TODAY Sports used public-records requests to obtain contracts for the 297 non-conference college football games scheduled by...
Read more
US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

Families have sued the US over injuries caused by a jet fuel spill into Hawaii’s drinking water

off Video Fox News Flash Top Headlines for August 31st Here are...
Read more
- Advertisement -
Politicsprintveela editor - 0

Abortion is the most important issue for Democratic voters despite recession risks, poll shows

closer Video Ronna McDaniel: Americans recognize the unfairness of student loan handouts...
Read more
Entertainmentprintveela editor - 0

Amy Grant has thanked fans for their support after a serious bike accident, revealing she will be making new music

closer Video Fox News Flash Top Entertainment and Celebrity Highlights are...
Read more

Must read

CANADAprintveela editor - 0

Three UIU officers charged with manslaughter of boy in police shooting

The SIU reports that three OPP constables -...
Read more
POLITICSprintveela editor - 0

Trudeau urges federal leaders to resist aggressive persecution of politicians

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Wednesday called on...
Read more
- Advertisement -

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

Editor Picks

Must Read

Hot Topics

About Us

Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@printveela.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Printveela News