White House health officials will hold a COVID-19 briefing as boosters arrive

The Biden administration on Tuesday encouraged all Americans to get an updated COVID shot as soon as possible, which means getting it the same day as the annual flu shot.

“The good news is you can get both your flu shot and your Covid shot at the same time. It’s actually a good idea,” said Dr Ashish Jha, the White House’s Covid-19 response coordinator. “That’s why I really believe God gave us two hands, one for the flu shot and one for the Covid shot.”

Jha spoke alongside other members of the administration’s COVID-19 response team, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, Biden’s chief medical adviser. Jha noted that the Food and Drug Administration has now approved new vaccines designed to fight the Omicron variant, which is prevalent worldwide, for Americans age 12 and older.

“For the first time since December 2020, these vaccines, our vaccines, have been infected with the virus,” Jha said. He added that the administration has been working for the past few days to distribute the new vaccines across the country.

White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha speaks during the daily press briefing at the White House on June 02, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

(Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. On Tuesday, Fauci and other health officials discussed the rollout of vaccine shots, but said the shot would be similar to the annual flu shot.

(Ting Shen/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Barring the appearance of some unseen new variants, Fauci said most Americans will be able to get annual COVID vaccinations, a move away from the sporadic shots and boosters previously recommended in the pandemic. But some “particularly vulnerable groups” of Americans still need “more frequent vaccination against COVID-19,” Fauci said.

A nurse prepares COVID-19 vaccines in Waterford, Michigan, US, on April 8, 2022.

(REUTERS/Emily Elkonin)

Jha acknowledged that it is “not always easy” for people to understand vaccination requirements, but said the new vaccines should make life easier for many people.

“So, barring any new variant curveballs — we’ve seen curveballs — but barring those variant curveballs for most Americans, we’re getting to the point where an annual Covid shot provides a high level of protection against serious, year-round illness,” Jha said. “That’s an important milestone.”

Dr. Jha said the only exceptions to the administration’s recommendation for immediate vaccination are people who have been recently infected or recently vaccinated. He said it’s “reasonable” for those people to wait a few months to get a new shot.