The White House said Tuesday that the United States “does not want a crisis” and is “willing to handle what Beijing needs to do” as House Speaker Pelosi arrived in Taiwan despite Chinese warnings against her visit.

White House National Security Council strategic communications coordinator John Kirby said Tuesday that ahead of Pelosi’s visit, China “positioned itself to take further action, and we think they will continue to respond over the long-term horizon.”

“The United States cannot and will not seek and seek a crisis,” Kirby said.

Kirby emphasized that China had “no reason” to take Pelosi’s “entirely legitimate and sustainable visit” and turn it into “some excuse to raise tensions that would create some sort of conflict.”

“There’s no reason for that, because she’s not acting, we’re not acting, in any way contrary to the way we’ve been acting for decades now, since the Taiwan Relations Act was passed into law back in the late ’70s,” Kirby said.

“I will say that we do not support Taiwan independence – we have said that before,” Kirby said. “We support Taiwan’s self-defense in accordance with the Taiwan Relations Act. We will continue to do so, and we will work to renew our alliances and partnerships in the region for a free and open Indo-Pacific. .”

“We’re ready to do whatever Beijing chooses to do,” Kirby said. “At the same time, we will not engage in sword-rattling.”

Kirby stressed that the US would seek to “maintain communication with Beijing” and “will continue to do what we are doing supporting cross-Strait peace and stability.”

Pelosi arrived in Taiwan on Tuesday amid a wide-ranging tour of multiple allies in Asia, following threats of retaliation from the Chinese Communist Party.

“Our visit is one of several congressional delegations to Taiwan — and it in no way contradicts long-standing United States policy guided by the Taiwan Relations Act of 1979, the US-China Joint Communiqués and the Six Assurances,” Pelosi said in a statement. the arrival “The United States continues to oppose unilateral efforts to change the status quo.”

The US has no formal relations with Taiwan, although it has increased engagement with the island and tried to discourage China from encroaching.

Pelosi is the first House Speaker to visit Taiwan since Newt Gingrich in 1997, and the Taiwanese government is eager to host the speaker. Diplomatic visits of this scale serve to give Taiwan legitimacy on the world stage.