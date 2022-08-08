New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Several White House staffers and Democrats are trying to rebrand President Biden as “Dark Brandon” via social media.

“Dark Brandon is crushing it,” White House Deputy Press Secretary Andrew Bates tweeted Sunday evening, along with a photo of Biden with laser eyes.

“Your malarkey’s been going on too long, kid,” read the image’s caption.

Bates tweeted another meme with the captions “Malarky Will End” and “The Dark Brandon Rises” in response to a tweet criticizing his initial post. The film appeared to portray Biden as Batman.

Republicans say Democrats ‘will pay price’ in midterms for passing massive spending bill

But conservatives pointed out that the second image Bates tweeted contained images of an eagle similar to the logo used by the Nazi Party in the 1930s.

“Personally, I’m not surprised you’re tweeting Nazi eagle pictures of your boss as he reminisces about his separatist ‘mentor,'” said Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo. spokeswoman Abigail Marron tweeted.

“‘Dark Brandon’ started as Chinese propaganda and the White House cooperates using Nazi eagle imagery…” tweeted Alec Sears, digital staffer at the Republican National Committee. “They’re not sending their best.”

“In 2020, the Trump campaign faced a week of stories and fact-checking about a T-shirt with an eagle on it,” tweeted Tim Murtaugh, director of communications for former President Trump’s 2020 campaign. “Let’s see if a tweet from the official Biden White House account gets the same treatment.”

The “Dark Brandon” moniker appeared to be among anonymous Biden supporters on Twitter in March, seeking to create an “awesome” version of the president. According to the Online Meme Database. The meme also attempts to co-opt the “Let’s Go Brandon” meme, which originated among conservatives online and is popular with those opposed to the Biden administration’s agenda.

Tired Bernie Sanders Continues to Die With Virtually No Support After ‘More Irritating Than Usual’ Proposals

Additionally, White House Digital Strategy Director Rob Flaherty tweeted a picture of Biden with laser eyes. Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., appeared to parrot the “Dark Brandon” meme, posting an animation of Biden without the students with the caption Sunday.

Megan Upper, who left the White House earlier this year to join the State Department, joined the “Dark Brandon” tweets, tweeting, “Dark Brandon said ‘Here’s a deal’ and then there was a deal.”

Biden’s apparent rebranding comes after several victories that Democrats say the president has succeeded in overcoming gridlock on Capitol Hill.

In June, Biden signed a gun control bill that encourages states to pass red flag laws and introduce increased background checks, and last week, Biden signed the $280 billion CHIPS and SCIENCE Act, which boosts funding for the domestic semiconductor supply chain.

And, on Sunday, the Senate passed the Inflation Reduction Act, a sweeping budget reconciliation package that introduces new green energy incentives and attempts to lower drug prices.

“For decades, the gun lobby and the oil companies and pharmaceutical industry have controlled Washington. And ordinary people have suffered,” Murphy tweeted. “And [sic] Then, one summer, everything changed. First gun safety bill in 30 years. Historical climate change legislation. Limits on drug costs. Just wow.”

Click here to get the Fox News app

However, conservatives were quick to criticize the Democrats for winning and rebranding Biden as “Dark Brandon.”

“You can try the dark Brandon meme to get away with sub-40 approval ratings all you want, but throwing hundreds of billions at green boondoggles in the middle of an inflationary spiral isn’t going to change things,” tweeted conservative commentator Ben Shapiro Monday.