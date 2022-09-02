White House seeks $47 billion for Ukraine, Covid-19, monkeypox and disasters

Toggle caption David Dermer / AP

The White House is asking Congress for $47.1 billion in emergency funding to cover expected costs for Ukraine, COVID-19, monkeypox and natural disasters. The administration hopes the funding request will become part of an upcoming short-term spending bill aimed at funding the federal government beyond Sept. 30, when the current spending package is set to expire.

The largest portion of the request is for $22.4 billion COVID-19 Funding, money that will go towards stockpiling vaccines and tests as well as research and development and the global vaccine response. The White House requested the funding in March, but Republicans pushed back on the request.

As a result, the White House had to reprogram some funds and halt a program that sent free testing kits to American homes. “We don’t have enough funds for the fall surge,” an official told reporters on a briefing call.

For Ukraine, The White House is asking for $11.7 billion, including $7.2 billion for military-related spending and $4.5 billion for direct financial aid. He also wants Congress to provide $1.5 billion for uranium for U.S. reactors and $500 million for work on the Strategic Petroleum Reserve in the event of Russian uranium supply cuts.

It would be the latest in a series of massive US spending packages to support Ukraine. The last bill passed in May was about $40 billion. About three-quarters of previous U.S. aid to Ukraine has been spent, pledged or obligated, with more expected to be spent by the end of September, officials said. “We have rallied the world to support the people of Ukraine as they defend their democracy, and we cannot let that support for Ukraine dry up,” one official said.

For monkeypox, the White House is seeking $4.5 billion, most of which will go toward vaccinations, testing and treatment for Americans. Officials said the government is still working to end the current outbreak and has depleted vaccine stocks, meaning stocks need to be replenished to prepare for future outbreaks.

For disaster responseThe White House is asking for $6.5 billion to help with flooding in Kentucky, as well as unmet needs in California, Louisiana and Texas.