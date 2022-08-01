New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The White House said Monday that the Biden administration is “not intimidated” by China’s “sabre-rattling” despite reiterating that the United States does not support Taiwan independence, amid reports that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi plans to visit Taiwan this week.

White House National Security Council strategic communications coordinator John Kirby warned that China conducted the drills over the weekend amid reports that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi plans to visit Taiwan this week.

“China appears to be positioning itself to take further action in the coming days and, perhaps, over the longer horizon,” Kirby said Monday. “These potential steps include military provocation, such as firing missiles into the Taiwan Strait or around Taiwan.”

Those operations “violated historical norms such as large-scale air penetration into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone,” Kirby said.

Beijing last fired missiles into the Taiwan Strait in 1995 and 1996, Kirby said.

“We and countries around the world believe that escalation serves no one,” Kirby said. “Beijing’s actions will have unintended consequences that will only serve to heighten tensions.”

“Meanwhile,” Kirby said. “Our actions are not threatening and they do not break new ground.”

Pelosi, D-Calif., is visiting the Indo-Pacific region this week. Her tour itinerary included Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea and Japan. Taiwan was not mentioned in her itinerary. Her trip to Asia comes after President Joe Biden said last month that it was “not a good idea” for US military officials to visit Taiwan.

Beijing views Taiwan as part of its own territory, and Chinese President Xi Jinping warned Biden in a phone call last week that the US should not “play with fire” regarding China’s involvement with Taiwan.

“Those who play with fire will perish by it. Hope America sees clearly on this,” said a Chinese readout of the call.

Chinese officials said Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan would violate the One China policy and aid an illegal insurgency. A Chinese government media person even suggested that the speaker should shoot down the plane if she visited.

“Nothing about this potential visit … will change the status quo, and the world should reject any PRC attempt to do so,” Kirby explained.

“We don’t take bait or engage in saber-rattling,” he continued. “At the same time, we are not intimidated.”

Kirby said the U.S. will continue its operations in the seas and skies of the western Pacific “as we have for decades” and “support cross-Strait peace, stability, support for Taiwan, defend a free and open Indo-Pacific, and still seek to maintain lines of communication with Beijing.”

He said: “They are all important, and they are all preserving the status quo.”

Kirby said administration officials expect Beijing to “continue to use inflammatory rhetoric and misinformation in the coming days.”

“The United States, by contrast, deals with transparency,” Kirby said, noting that they answer questions and “give facts.” “We are also committed to keeping open lines of communication with Beijing.”

“We do not support Taiwan independence,” Kirby asserted, adding that the Biden administration is “clearly out of touch with the Chinese about the issues and our support for the One China policy and a free and open Indo-Pacific.” .”

The “One China Policy” refers to US recognition of the People’s Republic of China as China’s sole legal government, but it accepts Beijing’s claim that Taiwan is part of China without endorsing it.

The US has no formal relations with Taiwan, although it has increased engagement with the island and tried to discourage China from encroaching. Pelosi is the highest-ranking US elected official to visit the island since then-Speaker Newt Gingrich in 1997.

The Chinese military frequently sends aircraft into Taiwan’s airspace to test the region’s air defense zone. And on Saturday, China conducted live-fire military exercises in the Taiwan Strait.

The White House said last week that China had no reason to see Pelosi’s potential visit as a change in US policy.

Kirby, on Monday, said the Biden administration had “direct conversations with the speaker and her staff prior to departure at various levels within the national security establishment.”

“The president did not speak directly to the speaker about this trip,” Kirby said, adding that the administration “shared context, analysis, facts and information about her foreign travel, which is completely consistent with the way we’ve done it in the past.”

“There’s no reason to be honest,” Kirby insists.

Fox News’ Ron Blitzer and The Associated Press contributed to this report.