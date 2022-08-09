type here...
Politics White House says Biden 'didn't know' before FBI search...
Politics

White House says Biden ‘didn’t know’ before FBI search of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago was conducted

By printveela editor

-

9
0
- Advertisment -

The White House said Tuesday that President Joe Biden was not informed before the FBI search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate.

“No, the president was not briefed, was not aware of that,” White House press secretary Carine Jean-Pierre said at a press briefing.

The FBI searched Trump’s home on Monday, the former president revealed. The discovery was related to an ongoing federal investigation into allegations that Trump removed classified documents from the White House when he left office, sources familiar with the matter said.

Jean-Pierre said Biden learned of the discovery from public news reports that came out Monday evening.

“We learned yesterday, as did the American public,” she said.

Some Republicans have criticized the Biden administration for the search, accusing the FBI’s search of being “politically motivated.”

In a 2021 directive restricting Justice Department communications with the White House, Attorney General Merrick Garland said a judge would not alert the White House “of a pending or contemplated criminal or law enforcement investigation or case, unless doing so is essential to the performance of the president’s duties and the administration of justice.” appropriate from an implementation point of view.”

The directive, which reaffirmed some of the policies of previous administrations, marked a sharp turn in the Trump era when the former president casually broke institutional norms, repeatedly calling on the department to open investigations of his political rivals, including Biden, Hillary Clinton and former FBI agents. Director James Comey.

A breakdown of the Trump investigation:Amid a gathering storm of Trump investigations. The Mar-a-Lago document inquiry is one of many.

Questions about Mar-a-Lago Search?:Here’s how warrants, subpoenas and grand juries work

Jean-Pierre said the Justice Department is investigating it independently. She declined to comment on the department’s investigation and whether the president believes the department acted accordingly.

“The Justice Department has to decide,” Jean-Pierre said. “When it comes to criminal investigations, it’s independent and they make that decision.”

“The president believes in the rule of law,” she added. “The President believes in the independence of the Justice Department.”

Contributed by: David Jackson

Reach Rebecca Morin on Twitter @RebeccaMorin_

Previous articleCalling Serena Williams the GOAT does not reflect her impact on sports and society |Opinion
Next articleKitchener, Ontario man pleads guilty to threatening prime minister at 2021 campaign shutdown

Latest news

Politicsprintveela editor - 0

Questions about the Mar-a-Lago search? Here’s how warrants, subpoenas and grand juries work

The FBI's execution of a search warrant Monday at former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida has raised...
Read more
TOP STORIESprintveela editor - 0

The United States signed a document approving the applications of Sweden and Finland to join NATO

WASHINGTON. President Biden on Tuesday signed legislation to expand NATO to include Sweden and Finland in a...
Read more
US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

The gangs have the upper hand in the war with the Haitian police

Port-au-Prince, Haiti (CNN)As police carry a limping civilian to the footpath, rounds are fired from an armored vehicle...
Read more
US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

Missing Kelly Rodney: Massive manhunt as friends uncover teenager’s last known footprints in possible abduction case

off Video Police are searching for 16-year-old Kiley Rodney, who went missing...
Read more
- Advertisement -
Politicsprintveela editor - 0

Judge who green-lighted attack on Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home donates thousands to Obama

closer Video Fox News Flashes Top Headlines on August 9 Here are...
Read more
Entertainmentprintveela editor - 0

Ashton Kutcher shares an update on his ‘rare’ episode of vasculitis

closer Video Fox News Flash Top Entertainment and Celebrity Highlights Here....
Read more

Must read

- Advertisement -

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

Editor Picks

Must Read

Hot Topics

About Us

Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@printveela.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Printveela News