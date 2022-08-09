White House says Biden ‘didn’t know’ before FBI search of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago was conducted

The White House said Tuesday that President Joe Biden was not informed before the FBI search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate.

“No, the president was not briefed, was not aware of that,” White House press secretary Carine Jean-Pierre said at a press briefing.

The FBI searched Trump’s home on Monday, the former president revealed. The discovery was related to an ongoing federal investigation into allegations that Trump removed classified documents from the White House when he left office, sources familiar with the matter said.

Jean-Pierre said Biden learned of the discovery from public news reports that came out Monday evening.

“We learned yesterday, as did the American public,” she said.

Some Republicans have criticized the Biden administration for the search, accusing the FBI’s search of being “politically motivated.”

In a 2021 directive restricting Justice Department communications with the White House, Attorney General Merrick Garland said a judge would not alert the White House “of a pending or contemplated criminal or law enforcement investigation or case, unless doing so is essential to the performance of the president’s duties and the administration of justice.” appropriate from an implementation point of view.”

The directive, which reaffirmed some of the policies of previous administrations, marked a sharp turn in the Trump era when the former president casually broke institutional norms, repeatedly calling on the department to open investigations of his political rivals, including Biden, Hillary Clinton and former FBI agents. Director James Comey.

Jean-Pierre said the Justice Department is investigating it independently. She declined to comment on the department’s investigation and whether the president believes the department acted accordingly.

“The Justice Department has to decide,” Jean-Pierre said. “When it comes to criminal investigations, it’s independent and they make that decision.”

“The president believes in the rule of law,” she added. “The President believes in the independence of the Justice Department.”

