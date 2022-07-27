White House rewrites rules to create more affordable housing with COVID-19 rescue funds

Cities and states have already committed $12.9 billion in American Rescue Plan funds for housing.

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration is expanding the way cities and states can use Covid-19 rescue funds to build more affordable housing amid skyrocketing home prices.

New guidance has been issued from the Treasury Department on Wednesday Local and state governments more flexibility Addressing affordable housing with their share of $350 billion in direct aid from the American Rescue Plan — President Joe Biden’s signature COVID-19 stimulus law that Democrats in Congress passed in March 2021.

What the changes mean

State and local governments will be able to use American Rescue Plan funds to make long-term affordable housing loans to nonprofits and developers. Loans must extend for at least 20 years and offer affordable units for households earning 65% or less of the area median income during that same period. Earlier, the loan was subject to more restrictions.

The new rules allow cities and states to direct Covid-19 rescue funds to six additional federal housing programs – low-income housing credits, affordable housing preservation, supportive housing for the elderly and disabled, and opening up money for public housing capital projects. Currently, funding is limited to only two programs: the National Housing Trust Fund and the Home Investment Partnership Program.

The Biden administration is clarifying that American Rescue Plan funds can “finance the development, repair or operation” of any affordable rental housing unit. Although many cities and states have committed funds to affordable housing, others question whether they can use the money this way.

The big picture of housing

According to Moody’s Analytics, a New York-based economics research firm, the housing supply in the US is short of 1.5 million homes. This shortage has helped drive up rents and sales prices that have intensified during the pandemic.

Biden, who faces pressure to find solutions to 40-year high inflation, in May aimed to close the “housing supply gap” within five years.

In a testament to the housing crisis, more than 600 cities and states have already collectively dedicated $12.9 billion in direct aid to housing from the American Rescue Plan. That’s on top of money being spent on public safety, which Biden has repeatedly encouraged cities and states to prioritize. One of the more popular uses of the funds is replacing declining tax revenues to prop up the budget.

What are they saying?

The Deputy Treasury Secretary, Wally Adeyemo, said affordable housing advocates and builders pushed for the changes. “Our goal here is to address the price pressures Americans are facing,” he said, pointing to the administration’s support for lowering prescription drug prices as another step in that effort.

Stockton Williams, executive director of the National Council of State Housing Agencies, said the current “strange language” in the American Rescue Plan law has prevented cities and states from maximizing funding for affordable housing. He said the new rules would allow the COVID-19 rescue fund to work “in tandem” with other funds for accommodation.

for accommodation. Gene Sperling, the White House’s American Rescue Plan coordinator and a senior adviser to Biden, said the new guidance would “unlock” significantly more financing for affordable housing. Most cities and states have already decided how they are spending their American Savings Plan funds. Still, Sperling said more flexibility would give cities and states focusing on affordable housing “a bigger bang for their buck.”

