The White House has pushed Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to deport more illegal immigrants amid heightened political pressure over the border crisis — but so far the Department of Homeland Security has not acted more aggressively.

The Biden administration is seeing an enormous crisis at the southern border, with roughly 200,000 migrant encounters each month for the past five months. Over two million migrant encounters have taken place in this financial year alone.

The administration has drawn fire from Republicans for rolling back Trump-era border policies, including narrowing the scope of ICE arrests and deportations.

In FY 21, ICE arrested 74,082 noncitizens and deported 59,011 people – down from 103,603 arrests and 185,884 removals in FY 20 and 143,099 arrests and 267,258 deportations in FY 19.

The LA Times reported Friday that, amid mounting political pressure to get tough on immigration, White House officials this year asked ICE to deport more illegal immigrants under the “detention docket,” which focuses on those who recently crossed as part of a family unit. .

The Times reported that nearly 60,000 people had entered the docket since it opened in May 2021, but only 150 had been deported by July. In March, Department of Homeland Security officials outlined options for deporting more illegal immigrants under the program — including detaining them in hotels, 48-hour deportations and fining those who don’t leave.

But an internal DHS document obtained by the outlet noted the poor optics of deporting families and never increasing its deportations — though sources told the Times There will be pressure from the White House.

“Kicking and screaming at a child while a mother and/or father is restrained and escorted to a transport vehicle does not improve public perceptions of ICE or perceptions of immigration enforcement,” the document states.

“The administration is committed to enforcing our immigration laws in a safe, orderly and humane way,” a White House spokesperson told Fox News Digital in response to a question about the report.

“This includes expeditiously processing asylum claims, granting relief where it is eligible, and removing those who do not have a legal basis to be in the United States,” the spokesperson said.

The Biden administration has focused its efforts on restoring legal asylum pathways that have been closed by the Trump administration and targeting the “root causes” of the migrant crisis in Central America, such as poverty, corruption and violence. Intensified efforts to curb smuggling.

But its moves to end the remain-in-Mexico policy, halt construction of most border walls and limit ICE’s deportation priorities have led Republicans to blame the Biden administration for the dramatic increase in immigrants that exploded under its watch.

Last year the administration first tried to put a 100-day moratorium on all deportations, but was blocked by a court order. It later implemented narrower guidelines that limited ICE agents to three categories of illegal immigrants: recent border crossers, public safety threats, and national security threats.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said in January that the administration had “fundamentally changed immigration enforcement in the interior.”

“For the first time, our policy clearly states that the unlawful presence of a noncitizen in the United States is not a basis for initiating a self-enforcement action,” he said in an interview with CBS.

However, the guidelines were blocked in June by a court order in response to a lawsuit from Republican states. DHS said it would abide by the court’s ruling while it appeals and that ICE “will make case-by-case enforcement decisions in a competent and responsible manner, informed by their experience as law enforcement officers and in the best way possible. Protecting against the greatest threats to the homeland.”