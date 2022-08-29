New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

The White House on Monday defended the administration’s call for 9/11-era emergency powers to transfer student loan debt to U.S. taxpayers, as economic adviser Jared Bernstein told Fox News that the coronavirus pandemic is a qualified national emergency. There is an emergency.

However, Bernstein was later pressed on how he could refer to the pandemic as an emergency at this time, as the CDC lifted most of its travel restrictions and the Biden administration repealed Title 42 illegal immigration protections — which President Trump had called for in the order. To prevent border crossing during public health emergencies.

Title 42, at the direction of the US Surgeon General, allows the federal government to deport “persons or property” illegally present in the United States during a public health emergency.

On “The Story,” Bernstein was asked to respond to Republican Governor Chris Sununu of New Hampshire, who questioned the constitutionality of President Biden, who wrote off the debts of only a specific subset of Americans and held taxpayers responsible for those who may or may not be. Studied in college.

Bernstein said legal counsel at the Department of Education disagreed with the parity imposed by Sununu and the New York Post’s editorial board.

He cited the HEROES Act, a post-9/11 law written by then-Rep. John Cline, R-Minn., which authorized the Department of Education to waive student loan requirements for members of the military, Americans living in disaster areas or national emergencies.

The emergency, Bernstein said, is the coronavirus.

“This is clearly not 9/11. This is an epidemic. So as long as the pandemic emergency is on the ground, what the laws allow us to do is, we believe, based on the type of economic hardship, especially by resuming payments. That was done for a couple of years under the debt moratorium. No,” he said, adding that once the artificial pause in year-end loan payments eased, the risk of default among borrowers would increase.

In response to those outraged at the executive order’s alleged “inappropriateness,” Bernstein pointed to pandemic-era PPP loans for small businesses, many of which were forgiven.

“The PPP scheme has been involved in very deep loan waivers for many business owners over the years. So this government measure is not that unusual. But look, the HEROES Act provides the legal privilege to do this. And this is the analysis,” he said.

Pressed on the fact that the Biden administration repealed Title 42 as a clear admission that the pandemic emergency cited in the case of the loan handout — has been reduced — Bernstein reiterated the HEROES Act, but has granted the aforementioned powers to Education Secretary Miguel Cardona.

He said, “All I can tell you is that the legal power to grant debt relief exists under this Act.” “I think that was your question and I think I answered you fully.”