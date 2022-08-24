New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said at a press conference Wednesday that President Biden’s student loan handout of up to $20,000 for some Americans is “financially responsible.”

“The measures announced by the President today will bring real benefits to families, not just financially,” Jean-Pierre said.

Biden on Wednesday announced a handout that would wipe out $10,000 in federal student loan debt for some borrowers who make less than $125,000 a year, while borrowers who are Pell Grant recipients could receive handouts of up to $20,000.

Student loan payments will also be paused until December 31, 2022, with payments resuming in January 2023.

Biden says restarting student loan payments could prevent handout from having ‘meaningful impact on inflation’

Payments on student loans have been suspended since the start of the pandemic in 2020.

Biden said he was offering “targeted relief” and that it was a “fiscally responsible course.”

“Consequently, resuming the debt will begin to return about $50 billion a year to the Treasury,” Biden said.

Biden announced the student loan handout as the national debt continues to rise

“Experts agree that these measures taken together will provide real benefits to households without a meaningful impact on inflation,” he said.

A Penn Wharton budget model estimates that Biden’s $10,000 student loan handout for borrowers with annual incomes of less than $125,000 would cost taxpayers nearly $300 billion.

Borrowers with undergraduate student loans can “pay back 5% of your monthly income,” Biden said.

Biden’s former boss, former president Barack Obama’s economic adviser Jason Furman, disagreed with the White House’s stance.

Furman went on a lengthy Twitter rant Wednesday afternoon at the ripping of Biden “Inflation”, “neglect” and government overreach student loan brochure.

“It is reckless to pour nearly half a trillion dollars of gasoline on an already burning inflationary fire,” tweeted Furman, who served as chairman of the President’s Council of Economic Advisers during the Obama-Biden administration. “It’s even worse to do it while exceeding one campaign promise (the $10K student loan relief) and breaking another (all proposals paid off).”

