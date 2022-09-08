New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Wednesday that President Biden’s “racial soul” speech, which described former President Donald Trump and MAGA Republicans as a threat to the country, was not divisive.

The comments came when a reporter asked Jean-Pierre if he considered Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell a “MAGA Republican” during a press conference Wednesday afternoon.

Jean-Pierre declined to comment on specifics, but did mention Biden’s speech in Philadelphia last Thursday.

“People talked about (the speech) if it was divisive. It wasn’t divisive,” Jean-Pierre said. “(President Biden) is speaking to the majority of the country, they agree to protect our democracy, they agree to protect our liberties, they agree to protect our rights.”

Biden and British PM Trudge Northern Ireland Protocol in Congratulatory Call

She said the president was “talking about a minority, a small group that holds extreme views and threatens that … core value of who we are as a country.”

“You don’t have to look any further than January 6, 2021 to see what their attack on our democracy is. It’s very clear. We all saw it,” Jean-Pierre said. “And when you have people saying that the protesters were patriots that day, that’s problematic. That’s coming from the leaders.”

Later in the press conference, Fox News White House correspondent Peter Ducey referenced a report from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) inspector general that said the department failed to properly vet and screen Afghan migrants into the US and may have allowed multiple national security breaches. Threats to public safety.

“In the last week or so, we’ve heard the president call elected Republicans a threat to the nation. Does he think MAGA Republicans are more of a threat to the nation than the people DHS says are a threat to national security and the safety of local communities?,” Ducey asked.

Jean-Pierre disputed the DHS report, saying it lacked the “rigorous, multilayered screening and vetting process” undertaken by the federal government.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Biden’s speech in Pennsylvania last Thursday came on the heels of comments accusing Republicans of representing “semi-fascism.”