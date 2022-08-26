New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre defended President Biden’s comments Thursday, in which he said some sections of the Republican Party are “semi-fascism.”

Biden made the comments during a fundraiser in Bethesda, Maryland, before heading to a rally aimed at helping Democrats build momentum for the upcoming midterm elections.

“What we’re seeing now is the beginning or death of the extreme MAGA philosophy,” Biden said. “It’s not just Trump, it’s the basis of the whole philosophy — I’m going to say something, it’s like semi-fascism.”

Biden said that if Democrats lose the midterm elections, Republicans will move to “wipe out choice across the board.”

Asked by a reporter at Friday’s press conference whether Biden would respect Americans who voted for Trump in 2020, Jean-Pierre said the president was “very clear” in his comments.

“I think he was very clear last night and he was very powerful. Look, what the president said last night was that when it comes to the MAGA Republicans, the extreme ultra wing of the Republicans, they’re attacking democracy. Right? They’re attacking, rights and liberties. are draining,” said Jean-Pierre.

“They’re using threats of violence. They’re disenfranchising. And he called it what it was. That’s what he did. He called it and many would argue, historians agree with us,” she added.

Jean-Pierre said Biden believes he should be a “strong voice for democracy.”

During Biden’s speech Thursday night, Biden said he respects conservative Republicans like Maryland Republican Gov. Larry Hogan, but not “MAGA Republicans.”

“There are no more real Republicans, your sitting governor [Larry Hogan], he’s a Republican you can deal with,” Biden said. “I respect conservative Republicans. I don’t respect these MAGA Republicans.”

