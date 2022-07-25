type here...
Politics White House plans COVID-19 vaccine summit as Biden recovers
Politics

White House plans COVID-19 vaccine summit as Biden recovers

By printveela editor

-

20
0
- Advertisment -


WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden continues to recover from his coronavirus infectionThe White House plans to hold a summit on Tuesday to discuss developing a new generation of vaccines that can more effectively protect against infections.

The summit, which will bring together top administration officials, scientists and pharmaceutical executives, comes as the country faces a surge in infections. From BA.5, a variant belonging to the Omicron strain.

While the current generation of vaccines and antiviral drugs help prevent hospitalizations and deaths, there are hopes that newer versions could provide more durable protection against disruptive infections.

Biden may have been infected with the BA.5 variant and he tested positive on Thursday. A new note His doctor, who was released on Monday, said his symptoms were “almost completely resolved.”

Although he still has nasal congestion and hoarseness, his vital signs are “absolutely normal,” writes Dr. Kevin O’Connor.

Advertisement

Biden is taking over The antiviral drug is paxlovid, and he plans to stay in isolation at the White House residence.

“He is very specifically conscientious about protecting the Executive Residence, the White House, the Secret Service and other personnel whose duties require any (even if socially distanced) proximity to him,” O’Connor wrote.

Joe Biden

  • Biden ‘significantly’ improved, throat still sore from COVID

  • Nevada court battles raise warning flags over green energy push

  • Biden’s global promises have been held back by politics at home

  • Walker Gatti Ga. He aims to shift his focus back to the Dems in the race

    • On Monday afternoon, Biden was scheduled to deliver virtual remarks at the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives conference in Orlando, Fla. CHIPS is also expected to participate in a virtual meeting with business executives and labor leaders to discuss the legislation. Strengthen domestic manufacturing.

    Biden has held no public events since Friday, when he held another virtual meeting with financial advisers.

    Previous articlePope Francis is expected to issue the apology long demanded by Canada’s indigenous communities.
    Next articleKevin Durant and the Celtics? What happened to the Lakers? An NBA offseason check-in on news and rumors

    Latest news

    Lifestyleprintveela editor - 0

    Fauci: We should have ‘very, very strict limits’ for asymptomatic COVID early in pandemic

    closer Video Fauci wishes he had called for 'tougher' Covid restrictions in...
    Read more
    CANADAprintveela editor - 0

    From treating COVID to cancer, there is a pattern to Danielle Smith’s “alternative” medical thoughts.

    From fellow conservatives and new Democrats to cancer survivors and medical practitioners, Danielle Smith's comments that pre-stage 4...
    Read more
    US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

    Karin Jean-Pierre slammed for claiming ‘economic indicators’ do not show ‘recession or pre-recession’.

    off Video Most investors 'accept' US is in recession: Vivek Ramaswamy Vivek...
    Read more
    CANADAprintveela editor - 0

    Stephen Harper says Pierre Poiliev has the best chance of winning the next federal election

    Former Prime Minister Stephen Harper, shown at the American Israel Public Affairs Committee's political conference in Washington, D.C....
    Read more
    - Advertisement -
    Sportsprintveela editor - 0

    Why former Oklahoma football coach Bob Stoops says returning to the XFL was an ‘easy decision’

    ARLINGTON, Texas - It's the reaction you'd expect Bob Stoops to get in Texas. Made fun of....
    Read more
    US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

    4 children and 2 adults die in Arkansas house fire

    off Video Fox News Flash Top Headlines of July 25 Here are...
    Read more

    Must read

    - Advertisement -

    You might also likeRELATED
    Recommended to you

    Editor Picks

    Must Read

    Hot Topics

    About Us

    Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

    Contact us: contact@printveela.com

    Follow Us

    © Copyright - Printveela News