White House plans COVID-19 vaccine summit as Biden recovers

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden continues to recover from his coronavirus infection The White House plans to hold a summit on Tuesday to discuss developing a new generation of vaccines that can more effectively protect against infections.

The summit, which will bring together top administration officials, scientists and pharmaceutical executives, comes as the country faces a surge in infections. From BA.5, a variant belonging to the Omicron strain.

While the current generation of vaccines and antiviral drugs help prevent hospitalizations and deaths, there are hopes that newer versions could provide more durable protection against disruptive infections.

Biden may have been infected with the BA.5 variant and he tested positive on Thursday. A new note His doctor, who was released on Monday, said his symptoms were “almost completely resolved.”

Although he still has nasal congestion and hoarseness, his vital signs are “absolutely normal,” writes Dr. Kevin O’Connor.

Biden is taking over The antiviral drug is paxlovid, and he plans to stay in isolation at the White House residence.

“He is very specifically conscientious about protecting the Executive Residence, the White House, the Secret Service and other personnel whose duties require any (even if socially distanced) proximity to him,” O’Connor wrote.

On Monday afternoon, Biden was scheduled to deliver virtual remarks at the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives conference in Orlando, Fla. CHIPS is also expected to participate in a virtual meeting with business executives and labor leaders to discuss the legislation. Strengthen domestic manufacturing.

Biden has held no public events since Friday, when he held another virtual meeting with financial advisers.