President Joe Biden is still testing positive for COVID-19 and will remain in isolation, his doctor announced Sunday.

The announcement came a day after Biden once again tested positive for the virus in a rebound case. Biden first contracted Covid in July and suffered from moderate symptoms.

White House physician Kevin O’Connor said in a letter to White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre that Biden is “doing well.”

“Given his rebound positivity that we reported yesterday, we have continued daily monitoring. This morning, surprisingly, his SARS-CoV-2 antigen test was positive,” O’Connor wrote. “The President will continue his strict isolation measures as previously stated.”

“He conducts the business of the American people from the executive residence,” he added. As I’ve said before, the president has a very specific conscientious obligation to protect the executive residence, the White House, the Secret Service, and other personnel who require any (even socially distanced) proximity to them.”

Biden last tested negative for the virus on Tuesday.

This is an evolving story. Check back soon for updates.