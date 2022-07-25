New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

President Biden’s COVID-19 symptoms are now “almost completely resolved,” White House physician Dr. Kevin O’Connor said Monday.

The President tested positive for Covid-19 for the first time last Thursday.

“President Biden completed his fourth full day of PAXLOVID last night. His symptoms are now almost completely resolved,” O’Connor said Monday. “On questioning, at this time he notes only some residual nasal congestion and minimal hoarseness.”

“His pulse, blood pressure, respiratory rate and temperature were completely normal,” O’Connor said. “His oxygen saturation on room air continues to be excellent. His lungs are clear.”

O’Connor said the president “continues to persevere treatment Well” and said the team would continue paxlovid “as planned”.

“He’s having trouble breathing at all,” O’Connor said, adding that the president “will continue to take low-dose aspirin for an alternative type of blood thinner.”

O’Connor said Biden is also responding to treatment “as expected.”

“As I said earlier, the BA5 variant is essentially transmissible and he will continue to be isolated according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommendations,” O’Connor said, adding that the president “continues to be very specific.” The Executive Residence, the White House, the Secret Service, and any other personnel whose duties require any proximity (even if socially distanced) to him are conscientiously bound to protect.”

First Lady Jill Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have tested negative for Covid-19.

The president posted a photo of himself working with his dog Commander on Twitter on Monday.