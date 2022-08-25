New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

First on Fox: Officials in President Biden’s administration are among those benefiting from the $300 billion student loan handout.

The president announced Wednesday that the federal government will take up to $10,000 in student loans for Americans making less than $125,000 a year or families making under $250,000, despite fears the move could worsen inflation.

Several Biden administration officials have outstanding loans that fall under the salary threshold for student loan handouts.

Inside Biden’s Basement watchdog organization identified at least 12 West Wing staffers who were eligible for the Biden handout.

Chris Meagher, Claudia Chavez, Hee Jung El Shim, John McCarthy, Justin Oswald, Kellyanne Blazek, Mazzu Varghese, Michael LaRosa, Michael Leach, Rory Brosius, Shilpa Phadke, and Jeffree Buto all get loans under the salary cap. According to the watchdog group, Biden benefited from the handout.

According to Inside Biden’s Basement, the White House has yet to make public the financial disclosures of about 300 employees, but 336 of the 474 officials earn less than $125,000 a year.

The numbers from Inside Biden’s Basement do not include agency officials, a 175-person behemoth in its own right.

“President Obama has said he has a ‘pen and a phone’ to enact DOA policy in Congress and faces an uphill battle in the courts,” Derrick Hawley, director of communications for Inside Biden’s Basement, told Fox News Digital. “With today’s student loan forgiveness executive order, President Biden is following it up with what appears to be a major pay raise for his closest aides and the political staff hiding inside the Biden basement.”

“In the White House alone, about 71% or 336 White House officials earn under the $125,000 threshold, and many more qualify under the household income limit. This is a Biden handout behind the taxpayers’ backs,” Holly continued.

“A number of Biden officials are poised to benefit from today’s EO, knowing that hundreds of financial disclosures exposing potential student loan debt have yet to be made public by the White House and federal agencies,” he said. “And people who scraped, saved and sacrificed to pay off their debt, or who avoided borrowing altogether and didn’t attend college, will foot the bill as they face Biden’s record-high inflation and recessionary economy.”

White House spokesman Andrew Bates told Fox News Digital that he was “not aware” of Inside Biden’s basement, which he called a “club,” adding that “the relief the president just offered applies to millions of Americans, regardless of workplace.”

“Whether they’re employed by Fox News, another private business or a Republican Senate office, 43 million eligible borrowers now have help available to them,” Bates said. “Almost 90 percent of benefits go to people making less than $75,000 and none to those making more than $125,000.”

“This is a reversal of Congressional Republicans’ 2017 tax cut for the rich, 85% of which went to those making more than $75,000,” he added.

Biden’s student loan handout proposal was announced Wednesday, marking the first move from the president to follow through on a hallmark campaign promise.

Experts warn that student loan forgiveness could have a negative impact on the economy and only really benefit the more affluent.

The nation’s federal student debt has now topped $1.6 trillion after ballooning for years. According to the latest federal data, more than 43 million Americans have federal student loan debt, with nearly a third owing less than $10,000 and more than half owing less than $20,000.

Biden said his administration would forgive up to $20,000 in student loan debt for borrowers who attended college on Pell Grants; and $10,000 for borrowers not receiving Pell Grants. The amnesty “only applies to those making less than $125,000,” Biden said.

Fox News Digital’s Brooke Syngman contributed reporting.

Houston Keane is a Fox News digital reporter. You can find him on Twitter at @HoustonKeene.