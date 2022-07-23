New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan told the Aspen Security Forum that US policy toward Taiwan “has not changed” and that Washington is closely monitoring developments in the contested island nation.

“So, the president said our policy in Japan has not changed, we will continue the policy of strategic ambiguity and we will. … As the president himself has said, our policy has not changed,” Sullivan said.

Sullivan noted that the US is wary of escalating any conflict with China to the point of “drifting” into a new Cold War.

“We tried to approach things,” he said. “I believe we have hit our marks in terms of what we set out to do and that was the point of the 18 months of this administration two days ago.

China ‘in peril’: economy suffering ‘rapid’ slowdown as surface of ‘systemic’ problems

“When I look at the global competition with China in the Pacific, in Europe, in the Middle East, I think we’re in a good position to deal with that effectively.”

On Ukraine, Sullivan said when it comes to US support, “Our job is to put the Ukrainians in the strongest possible position on the battlefield, so they are in the strongest possible position at the negotiating table. Beyond that, we have to go further. The goals; one, to make sure that Putin is thwarted in his goal of weakening and dividing the West.” .

“We believe that our strategic objective is to ensure that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is not a strategic victory for Putin, but a strategic failure for Putin. And that means both denying him his goals in Ukraine and paying a long-term price for Russia in terms of aspects of its national power.

Last year’s national security adviser said of the US withdrawal from Afghanistan, “Nearly a year later, I think the decision the president made was the right decision for the American people and the right decision for us to make in terms of how we stay. It’s the best and most effective way to serve the global public interest on a range of issues that have a geographic range. To be cooperative.”

Asked about the president’s meeting with the Saudis and the controversy surrounding Jamal Khashoggi, Sullivan said that was immediately raised with the Saudis.

“At the top of the meeting with the crown prince, he raised both the direct issue of Jamal Khashoggi and his brutal and brutal murder and the broader issue of human rights and let the crown prince know where America stands,” Sullivan said.

In an earlier session at the Aspen Security Forum, former Defense Secretary Mark Esper acknowledged that the Chinese who drafted the One China Policy spoke of “Chinese on both sides of the Straits,” but said he “believes in a one China policy.” run its course.”

Democratic foreign policy experts divided on Pelosi’s Taiwan visit: ‘Good for her,’ ‘Not a good idea’

“Look, those two theories are no longer true,” Esper argued. “First, the majority of people in Taiwan identify as Taiwanese, not Chinese; and second, they long ago gave up their ambition to return to the mainland and claim it.”

“I think, on top of that, the other part of this is that China is clearly violating an unwritten rule, maybe some would say an unwritten rule — that is, it’s enshrined in the Taiwan Relations Act — but they don’t use force. China is trying to “force” negotiations in Taiwan’s favor, to determine Taiwan’s final status. Esper said she “upped her game.”

Click here to get the Fox News app

Qin Gang, China’s ambassador to the United States, spoke at the same forum earlier this week and insisted that US support for the One China policy requires China to accept ownership of Taiwan.

President Biden has repeatedly asserted that the United States can support One China while saying that Taiwan is not part of China. When Biden said the U.S. supports Taiwan, Sullivan reiterated that the president was “not talking off the cuff,” but actually talking policy.