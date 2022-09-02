New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The White House confirmed Friday that Gina McCarthy, the White House’s national climate adviser, has resigned from her position.

“Gina has truly left us,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters Friday.

“As you know, she is a leader in what we see as the biggest investment in dealing with climate change,” Jean-Pierre said.

“We are very sad to lose her,” she added.

Biden boasted about McCarthy’s accomplishments while in office.

“Under the leadership of Gina McCarthy and Ali Zaidi, my administration has taken the most aggressive action, from historic legislation to bold executive actions, to confront the climate crisis head-on,” Biden wrote. “The Inflation Reduction Act is the biggest step forward on clean energy and climate in history, and it paves the way for additional steps we can take to meet our clean energy and climate goals.”

The Biden administration has called climate change a ‘racial justice issue’

McCarthy’s resignation has been long overdue, with rumors of her departure rife earlier in the year.

In April, McCarthy made a public statement via social media, denying rumors that she was leaving.

“Reports that I have resigned from my position as National Climate Advisor to President Biden are incorrect,” McCarthy wrote at the time. “We’ve made great progress in the last 14 months, but we still have a lot of work to do – and I’m excited about the opportunities ahead.”

Click here to get the Fox News app

McCarthy, a native of Massachusetts, led the Environmental Protection Agency under President Barack Obama before Biden picked her to lead domestic climate policy.

The president has reversed some of former President Donald Trump’s actions, including the Paris climate accord and his decision to withdraw from the World Health Organization.