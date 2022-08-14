closer
Thousands of Afghans still await safe passage to the US

Fox News national security correspondent Jennifer Griffin has the latest on Afghans awaiting citizenship on a ‘special report’.

President Biden’s National Security Council spokesman drafted a memo this week defending the administration’s withdrawal from Afghanistan, writing that the president “refuses to send another generation of Americans to fight a war that should have ended long ago.” Document obtained by Fox News Digital.

As Republicans on the House Foreign Affairs Committee prepare to release a critical report on the withdrawal, they accuse the administration of failing to move some US-trained Afghan military personnel and potentially creating a national security risk.

The White House memo called the Republicans’ review a “biased report” that was “riddled with false characters, cherry-picked information and false claims.”

“Bringing our troops home strengthens our national security by putting the United States in a stronger position to face future challenges and lead the world,” said National Security Council spokesman Adrian Watson, who served on the Democratic National Committee. The report covered Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign before entering the White House last year.

“It frees up critical military, intelligence and other resources to ensure we are better prepared to respond to today’s threats to international peace and stability.”

Axios first reported on the memo’s circulation.

Father of slain Marine speaks out on ‘chaotic’ situation in Afghanistan

The Taliban seized Afghanistan’s capital, Kabul, and other major cities 12 months ago, with US forces on Biden’s orders set to withdraw by the end of August 2021, the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, which were largely planned on Afghanistan. The ground when the Taliban last controlled the country.

The president inherited a deal crafted by the Trump administration that called for full withdrawal by May 2021, but Biden has pushed that date back to April 2021.

The White House memo takes aim at that deal, partly blaming the Trump administration for the withdrawal.

“Former President Trump’s 2020 deal with the Taliban empowered the Taliban, weakened our partners in the Afghan government, and committed to withdrawing our forces months after President Biden’s inauguration — with no clear plan for what happens next,” a National Security Council spokesperson wrote in the report.

The CIA targeted al-Zawahri alone on his balcony after establishing his ‘lifestyle’.

Thousands of Afghans arrive at Kabul airport as US troops prepare to leave. During the chaos a suicide bomber detonated 20 pounds of explosives near the airport, killing 13 US soldiers and 170 others.

The ranking member on the House Foreign Affairs Committee is Rep. Texas, a Republican. Michael McCaul accused the White House of failing to heed warnings from the intelligence community about the collapse of the Afghan military in an interview with CBS on Sunday.

“The intelligence community got it right,” McCall told CBS News. “The problem is that the White House and… the State Department have their heads in the sand, don’t want to believe what they’re saying and don’t plan adequately.”

Reuters contributed to this report.

