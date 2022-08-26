New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The White House has remained silent on whether President Biden’s decision to cancel $10,000 to $20,000 in student loans for some Americans will pay off in the long run and raise tax bills for average Americans as well.

Much of the debate about student loan debt centers around its inflationary effects. But the gift also has to be paid for, meaning taxpayers could be on the hook for most of the principal and interest, with the handout costing at least $300 billion and possibly as much as $600 billion. Dumped on top of nearly $31 trillion in existing US debt.

Fox News Digital asked the administration about a new analysis from the National Taxpayers Union Foundation, which estimates that the student loan handout will cost the average US taxpayer more than $2,000. The fiscally conservative think tank, in particular, said the federal government needs to figure out a way to offset future forgiven debt, whether it be through spending cuts or tax increases. Most, the group predicts, will be by the latter.

The White House did not respond to questions about the report or its focus on a future tax hike to replace Biden’s student loan handout.

Administration officials, without saying how the additional spending would be offset, have argued in recent days that the national deficit is already falling under Biden’s watch.

“We’ve actually achieved $350 billion in deficit reduction, and this year it’s projected to be $1.7 trillion in deficit reduction by the end of the fiscal year,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said at the daily White House briefing.

Administration officials have claimed that the cost of Biden’s student loan handout cannot be fully calculated because it is unclear how many borrowers will take advantage of the opportunity. They say it remains unclear how many people repay their loans in full over time.

“When it comes to costs, it all depends on how many of the canceled loans are actually repaid,” Jean-Pierre said.

But the National Taxpayers Union Foundation disagreed. The group released an analysis earlier this week that found the student loan handout would add nearly $330 billion to the deficit over the next decade, if the budget models The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania According to Business, the average cost to the taxpayer is $2,085. But it may be less. Committee for Responsible Budgeting He spends a lot of money Between $440 billion and $600 billion.

When broken down, the data showed that the total was significantly higher for the higher income brackets, but it trickled down to the middle class.

For example, taxpayers making between $1 and $50,000 a year pay more than $158, according to the group. The cost is estimated at $866 for those earning between $50,000 and $75,000 and $1,477 for people earning between $75,000 and $100,000, while those earning between $100,000 and $200,000 have costs of more than $3,150. Earners making $200,000 to $500,000 will pay about $9,950.

“Some may dispute that taxpayers will bear the cost of student loan cancellation. But the $329 billion spent on student loan cancellation is $329 billion previously taken from the federal government and not returning to the Treasury,” the firm’s analysis said. “Policymakers should fill that gap with future government spending cuts, tax increases, more borrowing, or a combination thereof.”

Biden announced the pardon plans on Wednesday $10,000 in student loans For borrowers earning less than $125,000 a year. Pell Grant recipients receive $20,000 in debt handouts if their income falls below the $125,000 threshold. Administration officials have stated that no individual or family members in the top 5% of earners will benefit from the decision.

The The White House It is also extending the moratorium on student loan payments until the end of the year. Coinciding with the announcement is a new Education Department proposal to allow borrowers to limit their undergraduate loan repayments to 5% of their monthly income, adding to the cost to taxpayers of the handout.

“Using the authority granted by Congress to the Department of Education, we will forgive $10,000 in federal student loans,” Biden announced the decision. “Additionally, students from low-income families will have their debt reduced by $20,000, allowing them to qualify for a Pell Grant.”

Student loans taken out after June 30 of this year will be ineligible for the student loan handout, said Susan Rice, director of the White House Domestic Policy Council.