White House hosts advocates to discuss abortion access

WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General Merrick Garland Friday headlines a White House event that will bring together pro bono lawyers, bar associations and public interest groups to discuss how to provide legal services and protections to women seeking abortions.

The effort is part of an executive order Signed by President Joe Biden Aim to protect abortion access after the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade earlier this month A landmark 1973 judgment It established a constitutional right to that process.

On Friday, the White House announced the event, which advocates will “work to promote strong legal representation of those seeking reproductive health care services.” Garland was accompanied by White House Counsel Stuart DeLeary, Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff. A lawyer himself.

Among the issues advocates will discuss at Friday afternoon’s event are: access to abortions, what to do when women refuse the procedure and criminalization of the practice, according to the White House.

Advertisement

Biden, on his own, said he could not restore abortion access nationwide and called on voters to elect him to Congress this fall. Roe v. A sufficient number of Democrats could vote to codify Wade’s rights. But his administration has come under considerable pressure from advocacy groups To exercise his executive powers, including declaring a public health emergency on abortion.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of abortion at https://apnews.com/hub/abortion .