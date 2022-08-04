New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

The White House says it has had a “constructive conversation” with Washington DC Mayor Muriel Bowser after she described the influx of migrants to the city as a “humanitarian crisis” and called for the deployment of the National Guard – amid reports White House officials were frustrated by her comments.

Bowser, along with New York City Mayor Eric Adams, are sounding the alarm about tens of thousands of illegal immigrants — some of them arriving from Texas — in their cities, which they say are straining their social safety nets.

“We’re focused, and we’re very focused on the federal government doing its part and taking the lead in what we see as a growing humanitarian crisis with people who are seeking asylum across the country to get to their final destination,” Bowser said last week.

Bosser also said that D.C. had secured a $1 million grant from FEMA to set up a “comfort center” for immigrants coming to the capital — she is also requesting that the D.C. Armory be used as a processing center and that National Guard resources be used to help. As the migrants arrive in the bus.

“I have asked the Secretary of the Army to deploy the D.C. National Guard to assist in that effort,” she said, before adding that she expected the crisis to “escalate.”

“The number of people crossing the border to seek asylum, we only expect to increase and we need to make sure we have a national response,” she said.

Reuters reported on Thursday that the comments had caused tension in the White House. Officials disagreed with her portrayal of a “crisis” — a term the administration avoids when describing the border — and described her request as unnecessary.

A White House official told Fox News Digital: “We have had constructive conversations with Mayor Bowser and his team and are committed to working with him and his team as effectively as we work with other local leaders.”

“As we have said repeatedly, it is shameful and wrong for a Republican governor to use desperate immigrants as a political tool,” the official said.

The comments echo those made last week by Press Secretary Karin Jean-Pierre, who tried to blame Republicans for the situation in the two Democrat-run cities.

“There is a process in place to manage migrants at the border; that’s not what they’re doing right now,” she told reporters at a news conference. “That includes removing immigrants as required by a court order under Title 42, transferring them to ICE custody or placing them in the care of local NGOs while they await further processing…Again, that’s what Republicans are doing, the way they’re interfering. And using immigrants as political pawns is wrong.”

Republican border officials have pushed back strongly against protests from Washington, D.C., saying that border states are processing hundreds of thousands of migrants each month compared to the few thousand that D.C. and New York are processing.

“President Biden’s open border policies have flooded our communities with thousands of illegal immigrants and Washington DC finally understands what Texans are dealing with every day,” Texas Governor Gregg Abbott’s The office said in a statement.

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich described Bowser’s comments as “the height of hypocrisy.”

“Shame on all the liberal mayors who did nothing and said nothing while we saw record amounts of people entering our country illegally, we saw record amounts of fentanyl and other drugs pouring into our country,” he told Fox News Digital. “They didn’t care, or they ignored it until it literally came to their front door.”