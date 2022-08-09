New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

White House economic adviser Jared Bernstein appeared on CNBC’s Squawk Box on Monday and was interviewed by host Brian Sullivan, who questioned him about the impact the anti-inflation law would have on taxpayers.

If approved by the House of Representatives and signed into law by President Joe Biden, the legislation would add 87,000 IRS agents. Additionally, despite promising not to raise taxes on those earning less than $400,000, it would raise taxes on most Americans.

“I want to be clear, the president is guaranteeing that no one with less than $400,000 will be audited. [by the new agents]Sullivan asked.

“No, no, no. That’s not what I said. No one making less than $400,000 will pay more taxes under the Inflation Reduction Act,” Bernstein said.

“If they’re going to double the size of the IRS, who are they going to go after?” asked Sullivan, referring to small businesses.

Bernstein did not answer a question about who the additional IRS agents would audit and instead reiterated his pledge that people making less than $400,000 a year would not pay more taxes.

However, Fox News reports that Bernstein’s assertion is not true, according to the nonpartisan Joint Committee on Taxation (JCT). Americans making less than $10,000 a year will see a 0.3% tax increase starting in 2023, according to the JCT. Overall, starting in 2023, taxes will increase by $16.7 billion for Americans making less than $200,000.

Bernstein argued that legislative stimulation of so-called green energy sources would stimulate economic growth and thereby reduce the debt-to-GDP ratio.

“By investing and building a clean energy industry, producing as the law requires, it will generate more economic growth, more revenue,” Bernstein said.

Many Americans are hurting financially, as the inflation rate has slowed, according to data released by the Labor Department in July. 40 year high.

Fox News’ Kyle Morris and Jayme Chandler contributed to this report.