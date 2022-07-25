New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Brian Deese, director of Joe Biden’s National Economic Council, told CNN on Monday that the U.S. is not in a recession, regardless of whether Thursday’s upcoming economic report shows a second consecutive quarter of GDP contraction, by certain definitions.

In an attempt to move forward with the report, Dees called it “fundamentally backward-looking”.

“Certainly by technical definition, this is not a recession,” he said.

It follows a trend from Biden advisers that many predict will be a poor economic report.

Many criticized Dees’s remarks as being out of touch with the economic situation of the American people.

“Instead of changing their failed economic policies, the WH has focused on gaslighting the American people and redefining recession,” wrote the Republican State Leadership Committee.

Fox News’ Tammy Bruce and Sen. Rep. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, both mocked the administration for using Jedi mind tricks, tweeting, “Droids aren’t what you’re looking for.”

Michael Knowles, host of The Daily Wire, tweeted a screenshot of the actual dictionary definition of a recession, which reads, “A period of temporary economic decline during which trade and industrial activity decline, usually characterized by declines in two consecutive GDP quarters.”

Former Defense Department intelligence analyst Jason Buttrill tweeted, “First sign we’re officially in a recession? White House tries to redefine the term.”

“It’s very pathetic. First, to think that you can change the definition of long-term depending on your political situation, second, to think that it helps Americans who are already afraid of a deep recession and have low confidence in the Biden economy. Titanic on the deck chairs,” Republican communications expert Matt Whitlock said.

He added, “There’s no better encapsulation of the Biden White House than watching his team desperately spin the news that we’re already in a recession… ..as President Biden prepares to declare a ‘national climate emergency.'” Calm down the left and Democrat staffers.

Fox News contributor Guy Benson asked, “[T]Hey, are you going to call the recession ‘temporary’?”

Paraphrasing a famous line from President Ronald Reagan, former Wisconsin governor Scott Walker tweeted, “A recession is when your neighbor loses his job. There’s a recovery when you lose your job, and there’s a recovery when Joe Biden loses his job.” !”