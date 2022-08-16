New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

White House economic adviser Jared Bernstein said on “Your World” Tuesday that the $739 billion inflation-reducing law “more than pays for itself.”

Biden returns to the White House to sign inflation-reducing legislation before a multi-state tour

Jared Bernstein: has no target middle class. IRS Commissioner Says … Audits Increase[ing] – They are over $400K and are actually over $400K, because considering the actual dollar amount is a huge amount of tax evasion. So we increase that revenue. And by the way, I want to fix something else. You are implying that the only revenue raiser in the bill is this and it is not. There is also Corporate minimum tax, and there is a tax on buybacks, none of which hit anyone below $400,000. But this bill more than pays for itself. It pays for itself.

Check out the full interview below: