New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Fox News contributor Ben Domenech said inflation is a “core issue” the Biden administration wants to tackle on a “special report.”

Ben Domenech: James Taylor’s contemporary bitter-sweet boomer rock melancholia seems to me a perfect piece of music to illustrate. The nature of this presidency. It’s very — it’s very sad and depressing and something that can play elevator music behind you. The Simpsons literally did this. It was the same song with James Taylor in an episode designed to promote astronauts in space. Didn’t really work.

The military suggested food stamps for soldiers fighting inflation

I think what’s happening here is that this White House doesn’t know how to do it, unfortunately Deal with the problem of inflation. This is the fundamental problem they face at the moment and they don’t really know How to deal with it. They have approached it in various ways. They have tried to reset. They have tried to patch things up. They have tried to do such programs. Nothing to do with the basics, which is what most Americans are concerned with.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Watch the full discussion here: