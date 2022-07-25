White House doctors said Biden’s Covid-19 symptoms are almost gone

Adama Schulz/AP
President Biden’s Covid-19 symptoms are “almost completely resolved now,” According to his doctor’s letterDr. Kevin O’Connor.
O’Connor says Biden reported “residual nasal congestion and minimal hoarseness” after a full four days of paxlovide treatment. He also noted that Biden’s pulse, blood pressure, oxygen saturation and temperature were all normal.
Biden will remain in isolation until Tuesday. If he then tests negative and feels better beyond his five-day course of paxlovide, he can resume normal activities on Wednesday.
