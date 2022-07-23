White House doctor says Biden has BA.5 subvariant, sore throat, cough

President Joe Biden is likely infected with the BA.5 omicron subvariant of COVID-19, which is currently the most dominant strain of the virus in the U.S., his physician said. It was written in the memo on Saturday.

Kevin O’Connor, the president’s physician, wrote in a memo that Biden’s symptoms “continue to improve.” Although “less troublesome,” O’Connor said Biden’s symptoms now include a sore throat, runny nose, loose cough and body aches. The President will continue his treatment with the antiviral drug Paxlovide.

O’Connor’s memo said, “He is not having any shortness of breath at all.”

Biden, 79, tested positive for the virus on Thursday. White House press secretary Carine Jean-Pierre said she would continue to work and isolate at the White House until she tests negative. Biden has no public events on his schedule for Saturday and Sunday.

In a video address posted on social media Thursday afternoon, Biden reassured the nation that he was doing well and still working.

“Hey guys, you’ve heard. I tested positive for Covid this morning,” Biden said 21-second video. “But I have been double vaccinated, double boosted. Symptoms are mild.”

“In the meantime, thank you for your concern,” the president added. “And have faith. It will be fine.”

Contributed by: Maureen Gropp