type here...
Politics White House doctor says Biden has BA.5 subvariant, sore...
Politics

White House doctor says Biden has BA.5 subvariant, sore throat, cough

By printveela editor

-

16
0
- Advertisment -

President Joe Biden is likely infected with the BA.5 omicron subvariant of COVID-19, which is currently the most dominant strain of the virus in the U.S., his physician said. It was written in the memo on Saturday.

Kevin O’Connor, the president’s physician, wrote in a memo that Biden’s symptoms “continue to improve.” Although “less troublesome,” O’Connor said Biden’s symptoms now include a sore throat, runny nose, loose cough and body aches. The President will continue his treatment with the antiviral drug Paxlovide.

O’Connor’s memo said, “He is not having any shortness of breath at all.”

Biden, 79, tested positive for the virus on Thursday. White House press secretary Carine Jean-Pierre said she would continue to work and isolate at the White House until she tests negative. Biden has no public events on his schedule for Saturday and Sunday.

In a video address posted on social media Thursday afternoon, Biden reassured the nation that he was doing well and still working.

“Hey guys, you’ve heard. I tested positive for Covid this morning,” Biden said 21-second video. “But I have been double vaccinated, double boosted. Symptoms are mild.”

“In the meantime, thank you for your concern,” the president added. “And have faith. It will be fine.”

Contributed by: Maureen Gropp

Previous articleThe suspect in the attack on Lee Zeldin did not know who the MP was, investigators said.
Next articleThe United Church elects Carmen Lansdowne as the first Indigenous woman to lead a religious denomination in Canada.

Latest news

US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

Photos of ‘real life Chucky’ have gone viral online after residents spotted him walking around an Alabama neighborhood

off Video Fox News Flash Top Entertainment Headlines of the Week Here...
Read more
US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

A 73-year-old woman was stung by a jumping sailfish off the Florida coast

off Video Fox News Flash Top Headlines for July 23 Here are...
Read more
TOP STORIESprintveela editor - 0

Pope to offer long-awaited apology to Canada’s indigenous peoples

OTTAWA — Pope Francis travels to Canada this week to apologize to Indigenous communities for the role of...
Read more
US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

Ukraine-Russia War: Ukrainian Soldier Amputees Reach Minnesota for Free Prosthetics

off Video 'There is no safe place' for our people in Ukraine:...
Read more
- Advertisement -
Entertainmentprintveela editor - 0

RuPaul joked about Biden getting corona, saying he’s ‘feeling pretty good at 300’.

closer Video Fox News Flash Top Entertainment and Celebrity Highlights Here....
Read more
Entertainmentprintveela editor - 0

Kid Rock fans trash a North Dakota stage after concert canceled due to weather conditions

closer Video Here are the top headlines from Fox News Flash....
Read more

Must read

- Advertisement -

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

Editor Picks

Must Read

Hot Topics

About Us

Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@printveela.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Printveela News