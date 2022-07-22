White House doctor: Biden ‘tolerating treatment well,’ symptoms improving

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden’s symptoms have improved after his first day of treatment for Covid-19, according to his doctor’s summary released by the White House on Friday.

“The President is tolerating the treatment well,” Dr. Kevin O’Connor wrote in a memo.

Biden’s temperature reached 99.4 Thursday night but returned to normal after the president took Tylenol, according to O’Connor.

Biden still has a runny nose, fatigue and an occasional “loose” cough.

“His pulse, blood pressure, respiratory rate and oxygen saturation remain completely normal, on room air,” O’Connor wrote.

Biden tested positive on Thursday during a routine screening for the virus. He is in isolation at the White House until he tests negative.

The White House has insisted that Biden is well protected thanks to his vaccinations, two booster shots and taking the antiviral drug paxlovide.

“It’s as well protected as possible for this virus,” the covid response coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha said on ABC’s Good Morning America on Friday

According to Jha, Biden’s doctor regularly checks in with him and his team is consulting with infectious disease specialists around the country.

