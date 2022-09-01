New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

White House Press Secretary Jean-Pierre was repeatedly asked Thursday to respond to President Biden, who likened former President Trump’s “extreme MAGA philosophy” to “semi-fascism.”

Asked Thursday if the Biden administration was worried it could fuel the divisiveness the president is apparently trying to heal, Jean-Pierre Biden said he’s “never shy about calling out what he sees.”

Jean-Pierre tried to clarify that Biden’s criticism was directed at “those extreme MAGA Republicans, the incumbents.”

“We understand that we have touched a nerve. We will get it,” says Jean-Pierre. “We understand that they are trying to hide and ultra MAGA office holders are here to play games and avoid accountability for their outrageous proposals and actions.”

The White House welcomed the UN report on China’s human rights abuses, but the Biden-XI meeting is still on the table

The briefing comes ahead of President Biden’s scheduled speech at Independence Hall later Thursday, where he is expected to sound the alarm about what he sees as “terrorist” threats to American democracy, a sharp turn from his inaugural address when he preached national unity. .

A reporter asked Jean-Pierre what Biden’s message is for Americans who consider themselves Republicans or support former President Trump.

Jean-Pierre said the “extremism” was aimed at “a very small portion of the American people” and “a very small portion of the MAGA Republicans in Congress.”

Fox News correspondent Mark Meredith later asked Jean-Pierre what percentage of the 74 million people who voted for Trump in the 2020 election the White House considers extremists.

“I’m talking specifically, MAGA office holders. That’s what we’re talking about,” Jean-Pierre repeated. “We are talking about MAGA office holders who have created an extreme agenda.”

By “extreme,” Jean-Pierre clarified that he was calling for tax cuts for billionaires and corporations and a national abortion ban.

“That’s an extreme agenda that’s not in line with where the majority of Americans are,” Jean-Pierre said. “[I]If you look at the things I just listed, most Americans don’t support what the MAGA Republicans in Congress are doing.”

Jean-Pierre also said, “When you’re not with more Americans, you know, it’s extreme. It’s an extreme way of thinking.”

As of Thursday, Biden’s approval rating hovered around 40%, down from his dismal 33% approval rating in July.

Biden’s visit to Philadelphia, one of his three to the state in a week, is a sign of Pennsylvania’s importance in the midterms, with competitive Senate and gubernatorial races. Trump is planning a rally this weekend in Biden’s hometown of Scranton.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.