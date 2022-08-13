New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The White House said Friday that the stabbing death of author Salman Rushdie was “reprehensible” and that Biden administration officials are praying for his recovery.

Rushdie was stabbed multiple times before giving a speech at the Chautauqua Institution in Chautauqua, New York on Friday. The attacker went on stage and stabbed him in the neck. Rushdie is undergoing surgery at a local hospital.

“Today, the nation and the world witnessed a reprehensible attack on author Salman Rushdie,” White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said in a statement. “This act of violence is appalling. All of us in the Biden-Harris administration pray for his speedy recovery.”

“We thank the good citizens and first responders for helping Mr. Rushdie so quickly after the attack, and law enforcement for its swift and effective work,” he continued.

New York State Police said a state trooper assigned to the event at Chautauqua Institution took the suspect, identified as 24-year-old Hadi Matter, into custody shortly after the attack. The moderator of the event also suffered minor head injuries.

Andrew Wylie, Rushdie’s agent, told The New York Times that the author was on a ventilator and unable to speak.

“The news is not good,” Wylie said. “Salman may lose an eye; nerves are severed in his hand and his liver is stabbed and damaged.”

Rushdie lived under the threat of a fatwa on his life in 1989 after Iran’s Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini condemned his book “The Satanic Verses” as blasphemous and called for the author’s death. The book was also banned in Iran. A fatwa is a decree from an Islamic religious leader.

Iran has offered over $3 million to whoever killed Rushdie.

The Iranian government has since distanced itself from Khomeini’s decree, but Rushdie still faces opposition. A semi-official Iranian religious foundation raised Rushdie’s stipend from $2.8 million to $3.3 million in 2012.

