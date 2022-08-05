New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The White House condemned China for shutting down engagement with the United States on a number of “critical issues,” including climate, calling the move “fundamentally irresponsible” and punishing “the entire world” not just America.

China suspended All planned talks with the US on key international issues were held in retaliation for the US Congressional delegation’s visit to Taiwan.

Beijing announced on Friday that the Chinese Communist Party was canceling all talks on climate change, drug networks and military action.

China is responsible for this decision Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi Congressional delegation and their visit to Taiwan.

White House National Security Council Coordinator of Strategic Communications John Kirby emphasized the importance of open lines of communication between the United States and China.

“I’m sure you’ll see China’s announcements today that it’s closing engagement with the United States on a number of critical issues to include climate change … which we believe is fundamentally irresponsible,” Kirby said. “China is not only punishing the United States with this action, these actions, they are actually punishing the whole world.”

The United States has delayed a long-planned ICBM test amid tensions with China

He said: “The world’s biggest emitter is now refusing to take the critical steps needed to stand up to the climate crisis.”

Kirby also emphasized that “lines of communication are vital to help reduce risk, miscalculations, and misperceptions.”

However, Kirby said not all communication channels are closed.

“The bottom line is we’re going to continue our efforts to keep the lines of communication open with Beijing while protecting our interests and our values ​​in the region,” Kirby said, adding, “All channels of communication between the military will not be closed. Down.”

The White House summoned China’s ambassador to the White House on Thursday to “clarify our positions regarding their provocative actions.”

Pelosi defies China in meeting with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen: ‘We will not abandon our commitment’

“We made it clear to the ambassador that Beijing’s actions are of concern not only to us, but to Taiwan and the world,” Kirby explained.

The Biden administration, Kirby said, said at the meeting, the Chinese ambassador “understood clearly and beyond doubt that nothing has changed about America’s ‘One China’ policy.”

This week, amid heightened tensions with Beijing, the United States delayed a scheduled test of an intercontinental ballistic missile as China deployed dozens of military aircraft and missiles in the Taiwan Strait in recent days.

“We don’t believe it’s in our interests, Taiwan’s interests, the interests of the region to allow tensions to escalate, and that’s why the long-planned Minuteman III ICBM test scheduled for this week has been rescheduled for the near future,” Kirby said. Thursday at a White House briefing.

China Could Invade Taiwan Before 2024 US Presidential Election: Sources

“China is engaged in destabilization Military exercises Around Taiwan, the United States is demonstrating the behavior of a responsible nuclear power by minimizing the risks of miscalculations and misperceptions.”

Pelosi, D-Calif., visited Taiwan earlier this week and met with President Tsai Ing-wen and Secretary of State Joseph Wu.

China strongly condemned the visit A series of live-fire military drills began In the waters around Taiwan, deploying J-20 stealth fighter jets and DF-17 hypersonic missiles.

China could invade Taiwan within the next 18 months, current and former officials familiar with US and allied intelligence told Fox News, pointing to a particularly “dangerous” window between the Chinese Communist Party’s National Congress meeting this November and the next US presidential election. Elections in 2024.