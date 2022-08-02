New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Exclusive: The White House has been on offense this week as Biden administration officials and Democrats try to win support for a more than $700 billion reconciliation package that they say will reduce the deficit, while accusing congressional Republicans of “blocking the anti-inflation plan.” To protect “tax welfare” for corporations and the wealthy.

President Biden, last week, said the Inflation Reduction Act “is the strongest bill you can pass to reduce inflation, reduce the deficit, reduce health care costs, address the climate crisis and promote energy security for working-class and middle-class families.”

The bill, according to the president and congressional Democrats, would “reduce inflationary pressures on the economy” and “restore fairness to the tax code” by making the largest corporations “pay their fair share.”

But this week the White House is preemptively striking at Republicans who say the GOP won’t work with them to fight inflation.

“Congressional Republicans like Rick Scott have proposed raising taxes on nearly 100 million working Americans, ending Medicare in 5 years, and handing Donald Trump’s 2017 tax cuts for the rich more gifts to wealthier Americans,” said White House Deputy Press Secretary Andrew Bates. Fox News Digital said.

“The president and congressional Democrats are doing the opposite with the Inflation Reduction Act — a plan for the middle class that 126 top economists affirm will ‘fight inflation and lower costs for American families,’ especially from wealthy individuals and corporations,” Bates said.

“Instead of working with us against inflation, the Congress has decided the GOP tax welfare for hedge fund managers who pay less than most Americans, multibillion dollar corporations that game the system by paying nothing in taxes, and big pharma stuff. More,” Bates told Fox News.

He added: “Congressional Republicans are trying to block an anti-inflation plan to protect tax welfare for giant corporations and the wealthy.”

But Bates says “it’s no shock that the priorities of those who call inflation a ‘political gold mine’ are far behind.”

A White House official told Fox News that Republicans have a “simple choice,” which is to “fight inflation and cut costs for families” or “support tax welfare for big corporations and the rich.” The tax code is for their benefit, at the expense of everyone else.”

The reconciliation package would raise revenue by requiring corporations with profits above $1 billion to pay at least a 15% tax rate and by enforcing the law to pay taxes on corporations and high-income individuals. The bill would close a “carried interest” loophole for investment fund managers with income of at least $400,000, allowing them to pay a significantly lower tax rate than middle-class families, a White House official said.

The White House estimates that a 15% corporate tax rate would raise $313 billion over the next decade. Nonpartisan Congressional Panel, The Joint Committee on TaxationIt estimates that about 50% of the total will come from American manufacturers.

The National Association of Manufacturers estimates that a 15% minimum corporate tax will lead to fewer blue-collar manufacturing jobs over the next decade. That fact stems from the fact that the tax applies to corporations that list at least $1 billion in profits over a three-year period on their financial statements.

One tax in the bill specifically hits the energy industry. Called a “waste emissions charge,” the provision bills energy facility operators for methane emissions that escape into the atmosphere.

The American Natural Gas Association estimates that the tax would increase Americans’ natural gas bills by 17%. This also applies to petroleum production, fossil fuel processing, energy storage and more.

“Natural gas is the single largest source of electricity generation in our entire country,” Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said Monday. “All of America’s energy comes from natural gas. It’s how countless families heat their homes. And it contributes to our domestic energy independence and our ability to export to allies like Europe. But the Green New Deal Democrats are coming right after American natural gas with a huge new tax hike. .”

“It’s a very simple message: Democrats are willing to vote for tax increases during a recession,” one GOP aide told Fox News. “The sharks are already circling below the plank.”

The The US economy is in decline For the second consecutive quarter in the spring, record high inflation and high interest rates have forced consumers and businesses to pull back on spending to meet the criteria for a recession.

Democrats are using a process called budget reconciliation to push legislation that would allow them to get around a Senate filibuster with just 50 votes. As long as all Democrats avoid catching COVID-19 and are present and able to vote for the bill, they will have the votes to get the legislation across the finish line.

Fox News’ Harris Alick and Tyler Olson contributed to this report.