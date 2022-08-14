New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The White House offered President Biden a “string of victories” on Sunday, but media coverage focused on the FBI raid at Mar-a-Lago as Democrats failed to get a single vote through a major spending bill with climate and health care measures. Republicans.

Congress passed a massive climate, energy and health care bill known as the Inflation Reduction Act on Aug. 12, despite Republican and economist concerns that it would only increase the IRS’s ability to reduce inflation in the immediate future and go after the middle class.

In a segment on MSNBC’s “The Sunday Show,” host Jonathan Capehart ostensibly touted Biden’s “winning streak,” noting that the president’s approval rating is the highest it’s been in two months, albeit at a low 40%.

Capehart then argued to White House Communications Director Kate Bedingfield, responding to a clip of Biden ripping every Republican in Congress for voting against anti-inflation legislation and therefore “against lower prescription drug prices, against lower health care costs, against the crisis climate, lower energy costs and better pay.” A fair tax system against jobs.”

The analysis suggested that the inflation reduction legislation would reduce annual inflation by just 0.1 percentage points

“This is a historic moment,” Biden said. “And the Republicans are along with the special interests.”

“I don’t think the president could have said it better. He couldn’t have been more clear here about the choice the American people are going to make in the coming months between the Biden vision — the Democratic vision — and the Republican vision,” Bedingfield said in response. “What happened this week, we saw the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, which represents not only an effort to reduce spending, health care costs, energy costs, utility costs, but also to break the backs of special interests. I mean, Medicare without discussing lower prescription drug costs. Think how long pharma will fight to prevent it.”

“And this week, thanks to the leadership of President Biden and the work of congressional Democrats, Sen. Schumer, Sen. Manchin, we finally saw that Medicare can negotiate lower prescription drug costs. Real, tangible impact on families across the country sitting at kitchen tables working through their budgets. will have an impact,” she continued. “So, this is something that President Biden has campaigned on — you remember, he’s talked about creating an economy that works for the middle class, creating breathing room for the middle class, and this week he stood up to the special interests and got it done. .”

The segment played clips from Americans reacting to higher labor costs and food and energy prices, while expressing some relief about the economy’s slow improvement.

“I can assure you that President Biden has been relentlessly focused on that. And as those people that you’ve had a great time listening to say, they’re starting to feel some of the improvements that we’re seeing,” Bedingfield said. “We’ve seen gas prices drop below $4.00 a gallon on average this time — this week, I should say the first time since March. That’s more than a dollar a gallon people are paying at the pump.”

Click here to get the Fox News app

“We’ve obviously seen historic job creation under this president — almost 10 million jobs created — so if you’re looking for a job, you can find one. We saw real wages rise for the first time this month, and of course, we saw inflation of 0.0% in July, so the cost of goods, that Some of the things that people have mentioned are starting to come down, and that’s very important and encouraging,” she added. “The president has focused on economic policies that will help make this happen, including the rescue plan and bipartisan infrastructure legislation that will create jobs across the country. And now, of course, the Inflation Reduction Act, which has a real, tangible impact on costs and people’s lives. So, the president continues to focus on this. He knows how important this is to American families, and he’s making strides to give families more breathing space.”