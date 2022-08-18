New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

FIRST ON FOX: As the Biden administration looks to combat what it describes as an “overdose epidemic,” the White House on Thursday announced more than $12 million in funding for youth drug abuse prevention programs across the US.

The $12.4 million in grants will fund 99 programs working to prevent youth substance abuse — including a wide range of substances from opioids to marijuana, tobacco and alcohol.

Dr. Rahul Gupta, director of the White House Office of National Drug Policy, made the announcement at the Putnam Wellness Coalition in West Virginia.

“Adolescence is a critical period to prevent substance use when the developing brain is particularly vulnerable,” said ONDCP Director Dr. Rahul Gupta. “Research shows significant reductions in youth substance use in communities served by DFC-funded community coalitions. This funding reinforces our commitment to communities to prevent youth substance use as part of President Biden’s Unity Agenda to Defeat the Overdose Epidemic. By investing in evidence-based prevention strategies like these, instead Let’s continue to help our youth reach their full potential.”

The grants are being implemented in line with the National Drug Control Strategy announced by President Biden last year, which uses a whole-of-government approach to expand access to prevention and recovery resources while also cracking down on drug supply.

Specifically, when it comes to youth substance abuse, the grants aim to address the factors that lead to it, including mental health and educational issues, as well as poverty.

The grants also raise awareness about the dangers of illegal fentanyl, which has become a major national crisis in recent years. They are funded by the Drug-Free Communities Support Program, created in 1997 to prevent youth drug abuse.

So far in fiscal year 2022, a total of 745 community programs have received more than $93 million in grant funding.

The effort is part of a broader effort by the White House to address the opioid crisis — drugs like fentanyl that contribute to tens of thousands of American deaths each year.

Of the more than 108,000 overdose deaths last year, more than 80,000 were linked to fentanyl, officials said. Drug Enforcement Administration Previously warned A drug created in Mexico using Chinese precursors and smuggled across the southern border is killing Americans at an “unprecedented rate.”

Authorities seized 2,100 pounds at the border in July, a 202% increase from the 640 pounds seized in June.

The synthetic opioid is commonly used to treat severe pain and is 50-100 times more potent than morphine. It is often cut with other medications, meaning users may often be unaware that they are taking a powerful substance.

The White House has focused on the treatment of those affected while investing in agencies to stop trafficking and deter smugglers. It provided $293 million to Customs and Border Protection (CBP) to stop smuggling at the border and successfully lobbied the United Nations to ban precursor chemicals.