White House accuses Republican governors of treating immigrants like ‘chattel’

White House press secretary Karin Jean-Pierre claimed that Republican governors treated immigrants sent to blue states as “like chattel,” adding to the rhetoric from President Biden’s spokesman.

Jean-Pierre made the announcement Friday during a press conference at the White House, calling the transportation of illegal immigrants from Texas, Florida and Arizona to liberal states a “political stunt.”

“As we focus on the things that matter to the American people, Republicans have sowed confusion and division this week, engaged in brutal political theater and worked to roll back rights and benefits that Americans have enjoyed for generations,” she said. .

Jean-Pierre said of Republican governors, “They used them as political pawns — treated them like chattel in a cruel, premeditated political stunt.”

The latest convoy of buses to Washington DC arrived just hours after Florida Governor Ron DeSantis sent two planes of migrants to Martha’s Vineyard on Wednesday, following through on his promise to leave illegal immigrants in progressive states.

Those migrants were on a bus to Joint Base Cape Cod in Massachusetts on Friday, escorted to the base by two police motorcycles and a police SUV.

The press secretary continued, “Why would Gov. DeSantis spend time chartering a plane to take immigrants from another state, not his state, and hire a videographer to capture footage of that flight, but to notify Massachusetts officials that immigrant children in need of food and shelter are about to land on their doorstep? Don’t bother.”

“These are the tactics we see from smugglers in places like Mexico and Guatemala. What else? A photo-op?” Jean-Pierre said.

Fox News Digital reported in April that the Florida budget since passed by the state legislature included $12 million for the Florida Department of Transportation to remove and relocate illegal immigrants from the state.

“It is not Floridians’ responsibility to subsidize aliens to live illegally in our state; we do not agree with Biden’s open borders agenda,” the governor’s office said at the time.

In November, DeSantis said dozens of migrant planes landed in Florida at the behest of the Biden administration, and at the time threatened to send them on buses to Delaware.