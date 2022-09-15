New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Rochelle Walensky, director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), said on Thursday that she was cautiously optimistic that the rise in new monkeypox cases was slowing, but that some parts of the country were still experiencing an increase in infections.

She said during a White House briefing that the agency is taking steps to address racial and ethnic disparities in the distribution of monkeypox vaccines.

About 23,000 cases of monkeypox have been identified across the United States as of Sept. 14, Walensky told reporters.

“Over the past few weeks, we’ve been pleased to see a decline in the number of new cases here and abroad. The rate of increase in new cases in the US is still rising,” she said. “We approach this news with cautious optimism.”

Walensky said the racial and ethnic makeup of the outbreak has evolved over the past few weeks.

The CDC is opening applications for the Vaccine Equity Pilot Program, under which 50,000 doses of Bavarian Nordic’s Ginneos vaccine are earmarked to address distribution inequities.

“Although monkeypox cases initially appeared more among non-Hispanic white men, of the cases for which we have race and ethnicity data in the last week, non-Hispanic black men represent 38% of cases, Latino or Hispanic men make up 25%. Cases and non-Hispanic white men represent 26%,” he said. Walensky said.

In contrast, of the 91% of first vaccine doses for which the CDC has racial and ethnic data, whites received 47% of those shots, Hispanics 20% and blacks 12%, the CDC director noted. .

“The percentage of vaccines given to Latino or Hispanic men and non-Hispanic black men are disproportionately lower than what we represent in cases,” she acknowledged.

More than 540,000 doses of monkeypox vaccine have been administered so far, Walensky said. CDC data shows 80% of those are first doses, but the number of second doses has increased over the past few weeks, Walensky said.

Ginneos must be given in two doses four weeks apart to be fully effective. August At a briefing on the 26th, Walensky said 97% of the shots were first doses.