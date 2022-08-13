New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Democrats who passed their social spending and tax bill on Friday wouldn’t say exactly when they believe the legislation will begin to reduce inflation, but they’ve pushed hard for it, especially on energy and health care.

The comments come as Democrats tout the “Inflation Reduction Act” bill as one of their legislative victories this Congress. The bill would raise more than $700 billion in tax revenue and spend more than $400 billion. It now awaits President Biden’s signature.

But analysis shows that the bill will have very little impact on inflation. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt. Also, he said the bill would “actually have little impact on inflation”.

Several Democrats who spoke to Fox News Digital Friday disagreed, noting exactly when some Americans would feel the effects of the bill.

Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Mich., emphasized the bill’s health care provisions in an interview with Fox News Digital. She said that Americans will notice the effects of the “Inflationary Reduction Act,” when they “see the cost of their drugs go down, when people go to pay for affordable care, and it continues to be what they can afford on the exchanges.”

On concerns that the bill won’t reduce inflation, Dingell said he believes he and other skeptics, including Sanders, will be surprised.

“I have a lot of respect for Sen. Sanders, but this is the biggest investment we’ve made in health care and the environment in decades,” she said. “And I think we’ll see results.”

Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., said he hopes the bill will bring immediate relief to Americans. However, the details of when and how it will be done are not given.

“I hope that as soon as the law comes into force, all the regulations will start working,” Raskin said. “I know that those who blamed President Biden for the rise in inflation are now giving President Biden all the credit for the decline in inflation.”

Asked which parts of the bill would work quickly to reduce inflation, Raskin said, “The next question is.”

House Democratic Conference Chair Hakeem Jeffries, DNY., cited the bill’s provisions on health care and energy as factors that would dampen inflation. But he did not say exactly when Americans would feel the effects of those provisions.

“This legislation will have at least a positive impact on energy costs, health care costs and the high cost of life-saving prescription drugs,” Jeffries said.

“We’re focused on passing the bill right now,” Jeffries said of the timing of any inflation reduction. “Gas prices have fallen on a daily basis this summer for seven straight weeks. Based on the July report, inflationary pressures appear to be easing. Job growth continues at record highs.”

Rep. Jamal Bowman, DN.Y., also noted that gas prices have been falling in recent weeks when asked when the “Inflation Reduction Act” would start working. “We expect other impacts to take effect immediately,” he said.

Bowman, one of the most vocal progressives in the House, said the bill would “reduce inflation by making corporations pay their fair share and by investing that money in the American people and making sure that people are working, everybody is working. . . .”

Rep. Mark Takano, D-Calif., also emphasized gas prices, which have recently fallen below $4 a gallon on average nationwide. He said that while the “Inflation Reduction Act” was not perfect, he believed it would help people.

“I think so Markets are receiving overwhelming signals Already,” Takano told Fox News Digital. But I think Americans are more optimistic because they’re seeing a lot of signs coming together.”

Takano added: “They want to see leaders try. And these things may not quite hit the mark on the bullseye in the end. But Americans want to see their leaders try to do something.”

Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee Chair Sean Patrick Maloney, DNY., didn’t stop to respond to Fox News Digital’s question about when Americans will feel the effects of the Inflation Reduction Act. But he gave a brief answer.

“Not fast enough,” he said.