While Iran talks about nuclear achievements, negotiations with the US resume

Iran has denied the agency access to cameras and other surveillance equipment designed to track the progress of its nuclear program, making it very difficult to know exactly how much uranium has been enriched to high levels. “When it comes to nuclear power, good words are not enough,” Mr. Grossi said, adding that Iran must give inspectors access “commensurate with the scale” of its uranium enrichment program if the agency is to credibly guarantee that it is peaceful.

Given Iran’s steady progress in technical knowledge and the existence of highly enriched uranium reserves, many now consider the country a “threshold state” capable of building a bomb if desired, although Tehran has denied any intention of ever doing so. This gives Iran significant influence and could push other countries to develop nuclear weapons, effectively destroying the 52-year-old Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty.

In July, Kamal Kharrazi, a senior adviser to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, said the country now has the technical capability to produce an atomic bomb. His comments were echoed on Monday by the head of Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization, Mohammad Eslami, according to the semi-official Fars news agency.

Three weeks ago, Richard Moore, head of Britain’s MI6 foreign intelligence service, said he doubted Iran would agree to a renewal of the nuclear deal. “I doubt that the supreme leader will make a deal,” he said, referring to Ayatollah Khamenei. He added that while an agreement was on the table, and despite his confidence that China and Russia would not block the deal, “I don’t think the Iranians want that.”

However, it is believed that neither Tehran nor Washington are likely to declare the talks closed because it will present them with a difficult choice on what to do next, given the United States and Israel’s repeated vows that they will do whatever is necessary to prevent Iran to take some action. nuclear weapon. In mid-July, President Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid signed a joint declaration stating that the United States would use “every element of national power” to make it impossible for Iran to acquire a nuclear weapon.

The Biden administration recently imposed additional sanctions on Iran targeting companies used by the Gulf Commercial Petrochemical Company. Iran then announced that it would activate hundreds of new and improved centrifuges that had previously been installed at the underground nuclear test site at Natanz.