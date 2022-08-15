While Afghans starve, the West fights against broken Taliban promises

Exactly one year ago, as the Taliban armed with rifles entered Kabul, Deborah Lyons, Canada’s former ambassador to Afghanistan, was flooded with questions.

While serving as Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General in a long-suffering country at the time, she watched with utter disbelief the swift and merciless collapse of the Western-backed government she had devoted so much professional and personal energy to building, nurturing and developing. sometimes, defensively in a rhetorical sense.

In the blink of an eye, everything was gone.

“How do we deal with this? How do we react to this? Lyons asked herself as the black, red, and green Afghan flags were torn down and replaced with white and black Taliban banners.

The then Canadian Ambassador to Afghanistan, Deborah Lyons, in Kabul, March 10, 2014 (Murray Brewster/Canadian Press)

The Western world at large is still asking itself the same questions twelve months later, as the Taliban government is slowly but surely rewinding all the social, economic and political reforms it has put in place since the hardline Islamist movement was expelled from the country in 2001.

Despite their early promises to the contrary, the Taliban have pushed women out of public life and gone to great lengths to control their private movements as they work to restore the repressive patriarchy that made them an international pariah on their first visit to government.

Western leaders have sometimes described the two-decade war in Afghanistan as a struggle for the rights of Afghan women and girls. Never ever.

Other symbols of Western culture were discarded by the hardline regime.

A Taliban special forces guard stands in front of a Taliban flag in a park in Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, April 18, 2022. (Ebrahim Noruzi/Associated Press)

Music is prohibited. There are restrictions on the freedom of the press.

In a recent interview with CBC radio station The House, Lyons tried to remain optimistic.

“I hope we are at the bottom now and the Taliban will see that they cannot be isolated” from the international community,” she said.

“They say they don’t want to do it. So now we have to see how they respond more positively to some of the concerns that have been raised.”

Good luck with that.

During peace talks with the United States, the Taliban promised to hold nationwide peace talks, which never took place, and promised to prevent al-Qaeda and other militants from operating in Taliban-controlled territory.

“Big Mistake”

That promise was broken when the United States killed al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri in a drone strike in downtown Kabul a few days ago.

Lyons called the decision to host the leader of al-Qaeda “a major mistake on the part of the Taliban.” She said it has raised anti-terrorism concerns in the West, while the international community is wondering if the regime can be trusted to keep its promises of peace and security.

“We’re seeing it take it to a whole new level now,” she said.

In short, the West is trying to find an answer to Lyons’ question – a way to “argue” the Taliban’s broken promise to al-Qaeda that almost everyone hoped they would keep.

A recent US intelligence agency assessment cited by the New York Times concluded that al-Qaeda has not regrouped in Afghanistan since the withdrawal of US troops last August and that only a few hardened members remain in the country.

An Afghan woman waits to receive a food ration distributed by a South Korean humanitarian aid team in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, May 10, 2022. (Ebrahim Noruzi/AP)

After last year’s Taliban victory, the Afghan economy collapsed. Many people struggle to find enough money to eat and access services.

Ramiz Alekperov, the UN secretary-general’s resident and country’s humanitarian aid coordinator, said it’s hard to gauge just how far Afghanistan has fallen.

“Let’s be very honest,” he said. “It is impossible to compare the situation before and now in terms of operating economics.”

The previous government’s budget was $13.5 billion. There is no reliable data on what the Taliban receive and spend.

Alekbarov said he did see people on the streets of Kabul selling property to make ends meet.

Food aid blocked

At times in the past year, up to 10 million Afghans had no access to food. Recently, two containers of food from Canada were blocked from being sent to Afghanistan because federal law prohibits aid agencies in that country from dealing with terrorists.

Canadian and UN allies have made exceptions to their laws and policies to make it easier to get food and medicine to ordinary Afghans. Alekperov urged Canada to do the same.

The move was recommended by a parliamentary committee looking into the chaotic withdrawal from Kabul and attempts to bring up to 40,000 Afghan refugees to Canada.

Since then crickets.

WATCH: Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland discusses Afghan refugees

Deputy Prime Minister answered questions about Afghanistan Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland says Canada’s priority is to focus on the women and children of Afghanistan “who have suffered real setbacks.”

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said Canada’s current focus is on those who fled a year ago.

“I think our focus should be on bringing Afghan refugees to Canada first and on the people of Afghanistan,” Freeland said over the weekend.

“To put it very personally, I am especially focused on the women and girls of Afghanistan who are suffering terribly and have suffered real setbacks.”

What Freeland did not touch on is how this can be achieved for the women still in Afghanistan without the involvement of the Taliban.

So, a year after the fall of Kabul, Lyons’ question seems to remain unanswered.