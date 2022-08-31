Which fans praise players from different clubs?

“Are there any fan bases that regularly praise a player who has never actually played for them?” andy brook tweets. “Perhaps because he scored a vital goal against an opponent or something like that?”

The key phrase here is probably “praise”. Some of you have mentioned gloating-fuelled singing – Steven Gerrard’s slip of the tongue, Patrick Vieira passing the ball to Giggs, and the like – but you could write a book about it, and they don’t quite fit the spirit of the question. So let’s focus on the positives.

Unless you’re a Hearts supporter. In May 1986, Dundee striker Albert Kidd became a hero. two other clubs after a decisive intervention in the title race. “Kidd came off the bench to score two late goals against Hearts in the last league game of the season, handing over the title to Celtic after Jumbo, undefeated since September, were two points ahead by four goals and seemingly scored goals. for the title,” writes David Forbes. “King Albert is revered by Hibbs fans, some have voted him the Hibs Player of the Season, and if my memory serves me right, there is, or once was, a Hibernian fan club that bears his name. I still enjoy the memories and I’m not even a Hibs fan.”

As you can imagine, Celtic fans love Kidd equally.

Celtic fans are celebrating Albert Kidd Day for scoring a brace against Hearts on the last day of the 85/86 season to give Celtic the title. https://t.co/hSYlxJf6Bk — Nicholas Moore (@NickyMoore89) August 16, 2022

But they were less captivated by Scott McDonald when his two goals on the final day of the 2004-05 season stripped them of the title. McDonald became a Rangers and later Celtic hero when he joined the club and scored 25 league goals to help win the title in his debut season.

Rangers fans sang “Scott McDonald scored two goals…” to the tune “Old McDonald made a farm” in honor of his brace when Motherwell beat Celtic to allow Rangers to snatch the league title in the closing minutes of the 2004/5 season. McDonald will sign a contract with Celtic. — King Jobbie (@kingjobbie) August 17, 2022

It is not surprising, given the nature of the question, that most of the answers are about long-standing rivalries. “Bristol City fans still celebrate Sir Colin Daniel’s Daybegins Sam Coles, commemorating Gas’s relegation from the Football League in 2014. party in your own away jersey“.

Bristol City fans have renamed their new stand after Colin Daniel, the player who eliminated opponents from Bristol Rovers in May. pic.twitter.com/4IfHzALKoa — Football Away Days (@FBAwayDays) September 13, 2014

That same year, QPR beat Derby in the championship play-off final and the City Ground hero was born. “Nottingham Forest fans regularly praise Bobby Zamora. chris clarke tweets. “Even though Bobby has never played for the Reds, he will never have to pay for a drink in Nottingham as long as he lives because he was late with QPR in the play-off final against hated local rivals Derby County.” .

We can’t find examples where fans regularly sang about players just because they admire them, like Matthew Le Tissier when he was the darling of English football in 1993-95. But if you know any such chants, please send them.

Longest perfect start to a season

Olimpia Ljubljana started their season in the league with six wins in a row without conceding a single goal. writes Richard Wilson. “So far I have found Chelsea (2005-06) and Dinamo Zagreb (2011-12) whose perfect runs ended with a goal in the 44th minute of their seventh game. Has anyone ever won their first seven games (or more) without conceding a single one?

First things first: let’s catch up with Olympia Ljubljana. They scored seven wins out of seven, beating NK Radomlya at the weekend, but missed a seventh clean sheet in a row, conceding a penalty in the 95th minute. Some people just don’t respect the decent question of Knowledge. The final score was 2-1, leaving Olimpija Ljubljana with a record of P7 W7 D0 L0 F12 A1 Pts 21.

To find the answer to Richard’s question, we have to go back to the heady autumn of 1995. Ajax won their the first nine matches of the 1995-96 Eredivisie season. without conceding a single goal,” writes Dirk Maas (and others). “At that stage they had 27 points and a goal difference of +33. Feyenoord’s main rivals were the first to defeat Edwin van der Sar in the 10th round“.

Ajax lost 2-0 and beat Feyenoord 4-2 in that match and won their first 12 league matches before losing to a Ronaldo-inspired PSV Eindhoven draw.

Edgar Davids (left) and Henrik Larsson in the Eredivisie match between Feyenoord and Ajax in October 1995. Photo: VI-Images/Getty Images

And thanks to Chris Rowe for this note on household chores. “In the top four divisions in England, no team has done better than Chelsea’s 2005-06 series,” he writes. “There are two cases where teams didn’t concede longer at the start of the league season, but they didn’t win every game. Hereford played seven matches, one of which ended in a goalless draw in the 1984-85 season. (They must have saved all the goals they conceded for the League Cup – during that run of league shutouts they lost to Oxford 7-5 on aggregate in the first round.) Portsmouth scored eight in 1922–23, but two of Those games ended 0-0.

Single club teams (2)

In last week’s edition of Knowledge, we looked at national teams fielding an entire XI from the same club. But we forgot about the stunning history of the late 20th century.

“You missed the Bonner SC,” notes Marcello Barisonzi. “The team (based in the former German capital of Bonn) rented 15 Cuban national team players in 1999 with the permission of Fidel Castro himself. The event was so strange that it was reported by The Guardian.

“How did they do? Records show that at the end of the 1999-2000 season. Bonner SC have descended to the fifth level of the German football pyramid.“.

Knowledge Archive

“After the recent scandal in Italy, I was wondering what is the earliest example of match-fixing?” wrote Seamus Callaghan in 2006.

It’s a whopping 106 years ago [now 122 years ago – Knowledge Ed] and includes Burnley goalkeeper “Lucky” Jack Hillman. As his team needed to beat Nottingham Forest to avoid relegation, Hillman allegedly offered the opposition £2 a head to “calm down”. [around £273 in 2022, according to the retail price index]. He increased his offer to £5. [£683] at half-time, by this point Burnley were losing 2-0.

The Clarets eventually lost 4-0 and were relegated to the second division before being pulled into the Football League. Hillman admitted to talking to the Forest players, but denied trying to bribe them. What did not please the authorities, who decided to set an example by banning him from the game for one year.

Knowledge Archive

You can help?

“When Bobby Clarke signed for Liverpool last weekend it meant that James Milner was playing alongside his father (Lee Clarke at Newcastle) and son (Bobby). How many other players have played with their parents and children during their careers?” Gregg Bakowski asks. “I assume that some players from Iceland will launch the game.”

Definitely one in @TheKnowledge_GU. It looks like Jann Sommer made 19 saves against Bayern today. This should be a record!?! pic.twitter.com/JWvRBw1HEU — KVB (@KevVanBet) August 27, 2022

“Preston have made six league appearances this season: five 0-0 draws and one 1-0 win. Has there ever been fewer goals (for and against) after six games? Ross asks Adam.

The following week, Manchester United finished today with three European Cup winners from the same team, Madrid. What are the results of restoring another club cup/league winning team to a different location? For example, MacArthur and McCarthy in the Palace or Drinkwater and Kant in Chelsea. – Ghost Panther 2: Ghost Panther. (@MackechnieNiall) August 27, 2022

“What was the first mention of a football club that made the ‘great escape’ avoiding relegation from a seemingly doomed position?” Ralph Burns asks. “It is believed that this expression was first used after the release of the film of the same name in June 1963.”

During the Red Star – Maccabi Haifa match, Milan Pavkov entered the field in the 78th minute and scored an own goal in the 90th minute. Surely we’ve already seen a more catastrophic replacement? — Timothy (@Terunoumi89) August 30, 2022