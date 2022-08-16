Where to Look for Cheap Rentals in Canada as Prices Rise Again

As rental prices have skyrocketed over the past two months, finding affordable housing to rent has become more and more difficult.

According to data from Rentals.ca, in July, the average monthly cost of renting a property in Canada was $1,934, up 10.4% from last year. A similar increase in June led to a 9.5% increase in average rent.

Analysts say high prices are driven more by demand than stocks.

And this demand is partly due to the fact that some people are fleeing the big cities, while others are flocking to them.

This creates a problem for people like Joan Alexander.

Senior has rented homes across Canada, in St. Catharines, Ontario, and Guelph, Ontario, then in Castlegar, British Columbia, and for the past two years on Prince Edward Island.

Joan Alexander (left) sits with her dog Bo and her partner Elizabeth Hueter. They plan to move from PEI to Lloydminster this October. (Presented by Joan Alexander)

Alexander and her partner chose Summerside, a town about 50 kilometers northwest of Charlottetown, for its small-town feel.

But rising rent costs and other considerations such as proximity to health care are forcing her to move.

“We really hoped that PEI would be our last stop on our life journey,” she said.

Last year, PEI rents rose by more than they have in a decade. Plus, there aren’t many places to rent.

Finding affordable rental housing in Canada after the pandemic is proving to be a challenge for many due to soaring interest rates, inflation and limited rental stock.

Ben Myers, president of Bullpen Research and Consulting, a real estate consulting firm that tracks rental prices in Canada, says that if you’re looking for a bargain, there are a few places he’d call comparatively “cheap.”

He suggests seeing Red Deer or Lethbridge in Alberta or Saskatoon.

“You can get a two-bedroom apartment for less than $1,150 a month. It all depends on where you can work,” Myers said.

Alexander says that she managed to find several shelters on the prairies.

“It was too good to be true. There seemed to be several pockets where we could find what we were looking for. Pet-friendly, affordable, safe housing,” said Alexander, who needs follow-up after a kidney donation, and a place that welcomes his little pet dog, Bo.

Lloydminster – a city that spans Alberta and Saskatchewan – attracted Alexander and her husband with affordable prices and a pet-friendly property owner.

In October, they move into their new home for $1,200 a month.

WATCH | Price reduced due to rent growth: Soaring prices leave some tenants at a disadvantage Duration 2:03 While the housing market may be cooling, the rental market is on fire, with the average apartment price up 10% from last year. This has left many tenants struggling to find suitable housing.

Rentals.ca’s listings include detached and semi-detached houses, townhouses, condominium apartments, rental apartments, and basement apartments. The company cannot provide an average rent for all cities. In some small communities, there is not enough rent to get an accurate average.

So it’s worth the hunt. There are some hidden gems.

Myers says that in a typical year, rents can fluctuate between three and five percent on average. But average rents rose by 10-12% in 2019 due to a lack of supply, he says. Then the pandemic hit and rents dropped by an average of 15 to 20 percent.

“We are now returning to pre-pandemic levels,” Myers said.

Tenants on the move

Then there are super-expensive anomalies like Vancouver, which has recovered even faster from the pandemic with an average monthly rent of $2,300 in June 2022.

Myers says there has also been a significant shift to cities that used to have low rents as some people migrate to smaller places where they can get more real estate for their dollar.

Retiring Baby Boomers in the Toronto area are creating demand and driving up prices in places like the Niagara region and Halifax.

“Halifax has gone nuclear. Definitely a lot of Ontarians moved to Halifax during the pandemic,” Myers said.

In addition, he says many students have stayed in their university cities, such as Victoria, London, Ontario, and Kingston, Ontario, when offices have closed for the past two years.

“All the benefits of living in a big city were almost bad because you didn’t want to be around a lot of people during a pandemic,” Myers said.

Disappearance of affordable rent

But all of these changes have only increased the pressure on the rental market, which has seen a decline in rental options for the low-income for more than a decade, according to housing policy researcher Steve Pomeroy.

It uses data from the Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) to investigate losses in the rental market.

Pomeroy, a senior fellow at the Center for Urban Studies at Carleton University, estimated that between 2011 and 2016, the number of rental apartments that would be available to households with incomes of less than $30,000 a year (with rents below $750) decreased by 322,600 units per year. Canada.

According to the 2016 census, this affects one in three Canadians who rent.

Pomeroy says Quebec has historically offered the largest rental stock in the country.

“Quebec has always been culturally very different. Renting is much more culturally accepted. It’s a bit of European influence… You get these very picturesque estates of two, three storey houses with wrought iron stairs and three apartments and two for rent. So, by definition, two-thirds of your population are tenants,” he said.

He says it may be time for the rest of Canada to consider a more European model where renting is more acceptable.

He says that in many cities, for example, in France and Germany, tenants are almost equal to the owners in terms of population.

North America has historically developed a different culture where it is better to own.

“Traditionally, home ownership has been a very strong support. Here in Canada, we had mortgage insurance, including increased access to credit for buyers…the political system has reinforced this belief system very much that owning property is the right thing to do.”

But now, rental and anti-poverty organizations are lobbying for tenants’ rights. This is what Pomeroy sees as a positive development.

He also says that he thinks many young Canadians see leasing as their future. This gives them the freedom to gain experience, seek employment, and not be tied to property they cannot afford.

Pomeroy recently asked his graduate students—all of them in their 20s—whether they think they can buy a house in the next five years. Do you want?

He says he was surprised the first time he heard that none of them believed they could.

“No one thought they could, and only about half actually wanted to.”