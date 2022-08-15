Where is the investigation into the Rust shooting as the FBI debunks Alec Baldwin’s story

Enlarge this image toggle signature Sam Wasson/Getty Images

For months, actor Alec Baldwin has said he didn’t pull the trigger on the gun that mortally wounded a crew member while filming in New Mexico. But new forensic evidence may tell a different story.

The FBI recently completed and sent a report to the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office, which is investigating. Officials found that the weapon intended to be used as props could not be fired without pulling the trigger.

Baldwin’s lawyer, in a statement to NPR, called the FBI’s findings “misinterpreted,” adding that the weapons in question were in “poor condition.”

According to the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office, an investigation into the shooting is ongoing and no one has been charged with any wrongdoing so far.

What happened and Baldwin’s reaction

The incident took place in October when Baldwin was rehearsing a scene on the outskirts of Santa Fe for an upcoming Western. Rust. At the time, the actor was practicing how to draw a revolver and point it at the camera. When the gun fired, the bullet hit cameraman Halina Hutchins and killed him, as well as wounding the film’s director, Joel Souza.

According to documents obtained by NPR, a state medical examiner found a gunshot wound in Hutchins’ chest and ruled her death an accident.

TV Alec Baldwin is confident that he is not to blame for the shooting at the Rust.

In a prime-time ABC News interview last winter, Baldwin denied claims that he pulled the trigger. “I would never point a gun at someone or pull the trigger. Never,” he said.

“Someone is responsible for what happened and I can’t say who it is,” Baldwin added. But I know it’s not me.

A number of lawsuits are ongoing

Following the fatal incident, the Hutchins family filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Baldwin and the production company.

Others who were on set when Hutchins was killed, including the film’s script supervisor, lead cameraman and chief medic, filed lawsuits due to the trauma they endured.

Hannah Gutierrez-Reid, who was in charge of firearms in the film, also filed a lawsuit against an ammunition supplier for including live ammunition in an ammo box that was purportedly intended for props only.

National ‘Rust’ Producers Defend Pre-Shooting Safety Measures on Alec Baldwin’s Set

Baldwin’s lawyers also filed for arbitration against the production company, arguing that the actor’s contract included clauses protecting him from any costs or claims against him. They are also seeking to cover his legal costs.

Rust Movie Productions also disputed allegations by the New Mexico Bureau of Health and Safety, which fined the film company nearly $137,000 for violating workplace safety protocols.

A state bureau spokesman told NPR that the company had not “cooperated” and had not yet paid the fine.

What the latest forensic report reveals and what’s next

According to the FBI report, the gun in question “could not be made to fire without pulling the trigger” when the hammer was cocked in the quarter-and-a-half position.

Ballistic analysis also showed that the weapon “cannot be made to fire without pulling the trigger until working internal components are intact and functioning” when it was fully cocked.

Law Police say ‘Rust’ filming investigation nearing completion

“The safety officer on set told him the gun was ‘cold’ and thought the gun was safe,” Baldwin’s lawyer, Luke Nikas, said, adding that Baldwin was unaware of the unsafe conditions on set.

Gutierrez-Reed’s attorney, Jason Bowles, told NPR in a statement, “Recently released FBI reports indicate that the revolver was in good working order and that Baldwin had to pull the trigger to fire the revolver, in direct contradiction to his previous statements.”

Bowles said Baldwin “ignored” Gutiérrez-Reed’s request for cross-draw training, which forbade pointing a weapon at anyone or keeping a finger on the trigger during a cross-draw.

The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office told NPR that detectives were still waiting to retrieve and review the phone records. Once this is done, the case file will be turned over to the District Attorney for review and a final decision on the charge.