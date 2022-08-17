Where is Liz Cheney going?

Enlarge this image toggle signature PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

A key primary election this week in Wyoming has reaffirmed Donald Trump’s influence on the Republican Party.

Predictably, Republican Party Representative Liz Cheney lost her race by a landslide when she was defeated by attorney Harriet Hageman, a Trump-backed political rookie.

Cheney, the daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney, came to power five years ago as a Republican darling. But that all changed when she voted to impeach Trump after the January 6 uprising. She then took center stage in the Jan. 6 hearing, speaking out against Republicans who continued to defend Trump’s stolen election lies.

As Cheney’s time in Congress draws to a close, political journalist Jody Edna reflects on what Cheney might do next – and what that means for the future of the Republican Party.

This episode was produced by Kat Lonsdorf and Lina Mohammad. It was edited by Sami Yenigun, Ashley Brown, Arnie Seipel and Brianna Scott. Our executive producer is Sami Yenigun.