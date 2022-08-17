Where is Liz Cheney going?

type here...
U.S. Representative Liz Cheney (R-WY) speaks to supporters on election night during the Wyoming primary at Ranch Mead in Jackson, Wyoming, August 16, 2022.

PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images


U.S. Representative Liz Cheney (R-WY) speaks to supporters on election night during the Wyoming primary at Ranch Mead in Jackson, Wyoming, August 16, 2022.

A key primary election this week in Wyoming has reaffirmed Donald Trump’s influence on the Republican Party.

Predictably, Republican Party Representative Liz Cheney lost her race by a landslide when she was defeated by attorney Harriet Hageman, a Trump-backed political rookie.

Cheney, the daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney, came to power five years ago as a Republican darling. But that all changed when she voted to impeach Trump after the January 6 uprising. She then took center stage in the Jan. 6 hearing, speaking out against Republicans who continued to defend Trump’s stolen election lies.

As Cheney’s time in Congress draws to a close, political journalist Jody Edna reflects on what Cheney might do next – and what that means for the future of the Republican Party.

Email us at consider this@npr.org.

This episode was produced by Kat Lonsdorf and Lina Mohammad. It was edited by Sami Yenigun, Ashley Brown, Arnie Seipel and Brianna Scott. Our executive producer is Sami Yenigun.

