Closely related to Sarah Ferguson Queen Elizabeth II, The Queen has not attended any royal functions since her death on September 8.

Despite her absence, the Duchess of York, known as Fergie, will attend the state funeral, royal expert Shannon Felton Spence told Fox News Digital.

“She will be at the funeral, but it will be interesting to see where she sits,” Spence said. “She’s no longer an official member of the royal family. So I don’t think she’ll be sitting next to Andrew.”

“We saw the wives in the cars at the back of the procession, but not Fergie,” Spence pointed out, referring to the vehicular procession that followed Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin to Westminster Hall on Wednesday. “Although they still live together and are very close, you can see here the fact that they are divorced.”

Royal expert Hilary Fordwich notes Prince Andrew and Fergie Still married, her role was not “prominent” in the funeral preparations.

“Even though she’s still married to Prince Andrew, she won’t have a leading role,” Fordwich told Fox News Digital. “I’d say you’re really only looking at current spouses. Don’t forget, she’s not the Duke of York’s current spouse.”

“They have a very good relationship as a divorced couple,” she added. “And she’s very supportive of him, but even though they’re married, you don’t see her by his side.”

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson married in 1986 and divorced in 1996, months before King Charles divorced Princess Diana.

Andrew and Fergie share two children, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

After their breakup, Fergie maintained a close relationship Queen Elizabeth II. The Duchess of York has shared a heartfelt tribute to the Queen following Elizabeth’s death.

“I am heartbroken at the passing of Her Majesty The Queen,” Fergie wrote on social media. “She left behind an extraordinary legacy: the most illustrious example of duty and service and fortitude and a constant presence as our head of state for more than 70 years.”

“She gave her whole life selflessly to the people of the UK & Commonwealth,” she added. “To me, she was an incredible mother-in-law and friend. I am forever grateful to her for her generosity in staying close to me even after my divorce.

“I will miss her more than words can express.”

Ferguson’s close relationship with the queen may have stemmed from her lack of relationship with her own mother. The Duchess of York’s mother died in a car accident in 1998 after divorcing and remarrying Ferguson’s father.

“Honestly, I think my mother-in-law is more of a mother to me than my mother. [She’s] Never wavered,” Fergie previously said of Queen Elizabeth II in a 2021 episode of the “Tea With Twiggy” podcast.

“I’m sure there is no great teacher,” she added. “Her Majesty’s constancy is a great honor. A great honor. Makes me cry.”

