Where have all the workers gone? Don’t Blame COVID, Economists Say

Canada is suffering from a severe labor shortage, but economists say it’s not just the pandemic’s fault — it’s the inevitable culmination of a seismic demographic shift that has been brewing for decades.

“This is the slowest train on the planet. It was predictable 60-65 years ago and we did nothing about it,” said Armine Yalnizyan, an economist and Atkinson Fellow on the Future of Workers. “We knew this transition would happen.”

The labor shortage has not yet been exhausted, and employers have to reduce hiring expectations

The numbers behind all these help signs are staggering.

According to Statistics Canada, the unemployment-to-vacancy ratio is a key metric that compares the number of Canadians looking for work to the number of jobs available – currently hovering at historic lows in every province. In fact, the ratio is now much lower than it was before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The reason is not that there are fewer vacancies – remember the signs that help is needed? The fact is that fewer workers are available to fill them. And the reason for this, according to economists, lies in the post-war baby boom.

Construction workers prepare a mold in downtown Toronto in May. According to Statistics Canada, their industry is one of the hardest hit by the current labor shortage. (Alex Wolf/CBC)

Not enough replacements

While people aged 55 and over are steadily leaving the Canadian workforce — an exodus that some economists say has been accelerated by the pandemic as many older workers opted for early retirement — there simply aren’t enough young workers to replace them.

In fact, labor force participation at the age of 25-54 approached 88 percent in Maywhich is more than one percentage point up from February 2020, before the pandemic hit Canada.

“That’s what happens when the baby boom finally starts to come out of the left stage and not enough people come out of the right stage,” Yalnizyan said. “In fact, we now have a higher share of the working-age working population than ever before.”

Armine Yalnizian is an economist and Atkinson Fellow on the Future of Workers. (Christopher Katsarov/Atkinson Foundation)

That flies in the face of the theory that some sort of “great retirement” among working-age Canadians is to blame for all these job openings, according to Ian Li, an assistant professor at Carleton University’s Sprott School of Business.

“I just found it very suspicious because unless you’re independent wealthy … most of us need to have an income to survive,” Li said. “It just didn’t make sense.”

“Your first suspicion as a labor specialist is: are people no longer part of the labor force?” said Gordon Betcherman, Professor Emeritus of the School of International Development and Global Studies at the University of Ottawa. “But it’s not. It’s back to the levels we had before COVID.”

Employee Market

Instead, economists say the data points to the emergence of an employee market, where workers enjoy enormous leverage over employers.

“There is no question that this trend that we are in, where the balance between job seekers and vacancies has definitely shifted,” Betcherman said.

According to Statistics Canada, this has resulted in an almost unprecedented labor shortage in almost every sector of employment.

There are simply not enough people who are ready to do low-paid work, marginal at best. – Armine Yalnizyan, economist

In particular, the construction and manufacturing sectors are having difficulty hiring skilled workers, followed by accommodation and food services, including hotels, restaurants and bars.

“People are finding other places to work. There are simply not enough people who are ready to do low-paid work, marginal at best,” Yalnizyan said.

“Workers now have a lot more options to choose from,” Li agreed. “If you have more choice and you don’t have to work in this industry, you will go and work in an industry where there is better career flow, where wages are higher and work hours are more predictable.”

This could force employers in certain industries to raise wages, Li said.

“I am not suggesting that the demand for these jobs will disappear. It’s not like that,” he said. “I think we’re going to see some pretty serious wage inflation in these industries in the coming years.”

The restaurant sector is also having difficulty attracting new employees, as many opt for higher paying jobs with better working conditions. (Paige Parsons/CBC)

Wage growth expected

This new competitive environment means that employers in certain sectors will also have to raise wages if they hope to retain skilled workers, Yalnizyan said.

“We are losing people trained in early childhood education because we will not pay them more than we pay groomers. Why should they stay when they can find a better job in some other sector?”

This is supported by Statistics Canada data showing that the reserve wage – the minimum hourly rate at which job seekers are willing to accept a job – exceeds the current wage offer in almost every sector, while Canadian workers have historically been willing to settle for less.

Economists believe there are other possible outcomes, such as increased automation to fill the vacuum left by labor shortages. Some industries may also bring in more temporary foreign workers to help fill gaps at the bottom of the labor market, which could undo the gains made by domestic workers.

Yang Li is an associate professor at the Sprott School of Business at Carleton University. (SHS)

But Yalnizian said the wage increase could help address some of the inequalities caused by a labor market that has paid some workers well for years and poorly paid others.

“If we actually improve wages and working conditions, especially among the lower classes, we could create the conditions for creating a more sustainable middle class that can really afford to buy things. This is something we’ve been missing for quite some time now. ,” she said.

“Population aging can be our friend, not our enemy. But we must treat it as something more than just a lack of labor for business. We should treat it as an opportunity to make any job good.”