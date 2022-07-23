New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Comic-Con, specifically San Diego’s most anticipated annual conventionUndoubtedly a mecca for all sci/fi and fantasy enthusiasts, more than 100,000 attendees from around the world converge on sunny Southern California for this once-in-a-lifetime experience.

Arguably the largest multi-genre entertainment and pop culture event in the country, that means scoring a booth is the Holy Grail for comic book, toy and collectible sellers. While the convention will see its return to San Diego in 2019 — an in-person event put on hold due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic — having any recognizable presence means business for any company, of any size.

Sitting not far from media powerhouse Marvel in the so-called “Small Press Pavilion” is the Christian Comic Arts Society and fellow partner-in-crime-fighting God and Country Graphics. This should not surprise anyone [Marvel] As the final two tables vie for the attention of the 135,000 attendees, it has a steady stream of loyal fans congregating in its massive setup – a well-deserved two-booth arrangement.

But while they and others like them may be considered small by the medium, their collective message is larger than life.

From the Frontlines to the Drawing Lines: How Comic-Cons Give Vets a Chance to ‘Shine in the Best of Light’

Fox News Digital chatted with Eric Janssen from God and Country Graphics and Ralph Miley from New Creation Comics — the two gentlemen holding the fort at the former’s table — at “The Con” to learn more about the inspiration behind their chosen subgenre and what it means.

Janssen and Miley, who are both part of the Christian Comic Arts Society, met each other at San Diego Comic-Con at a convention for CCAS, which has been at the convention for 25 years. Although their partnership has been going on for a long time, this is the first time they’ll share a table together during an already busy four-day experience in downtown San Diego.

“We have our table, spiritual themes in the comics panel and we’ve had a Sunday service here for almost 20 years,” Miley told Fox News Digital. “We decided to set a table here, and God was kind to us and allowed us to be together.”

“We’ve both printed a lot of our own books on the epidemic, and this is the first time anyone’s seen these, so we wanted more than just being part of the CCAS table this year,” added Janssen, who is self-publishing under. God and country graphics.

Ralph Miley of the Christian Comic Arts Society “Christians have ideas about who they are and what they’re about… well, we’re just like everybody else,” says Ralph Miley of the Christian Comic Arts Society.

A pastor named Miley, who describes doing God’s work through art as his “calling,” comics like his have become a sort of alternative subgenre under New Creation — underscoring an extreme stigma surrounding Christians in many creative mediums. It has been around for a few decades.

“When you talk about alternative press, what’s alternative than you sharing the gospel?”

“But because we love comic books, that lessens some of the impact when we start sharing the gospel, because that’s what we’re about: We’re here to shine the light of Christ, to get people interested,” Miley explained.

“People have an idea of ​​who Christians are and what they’re about, but when they see us here and we have such a long track record here, they’re like, ‘Oh, they’re not that bad. ‘ Well, we’re just like everybody else,” Miley said.

While the CCAS table is trying to bring people in by offering free evangelical comics, Jansen explained that the God and Country Graphics table is operating like any other comic book seller: They’re hoping for a sale, especially if they’re publishing.

“A lot of Christians are self-publishers, because there really isn’t a big Christian comic book publishing company. Christian book stores don’t want comic books and comic book stores don’t want Christian material — so on the one hand, we’re like any small publisher.”

‘Non-wok’ comic book hits with readers, grosses $2m: ‘This is what they’ve always feared’

Relegated to the small press pavilion, Jansen said it was actually a blessing — calling it the best place in the convention center.

“It’s cost-effective. You don’t have a lot of overhead. For us, we spend a few hundred dollars per day for less…” Miley said.

“And get the same experience,” Jansen added.

Convention organizers have been kind enough to provide space to set up shop when they couldn’t afford it on past occasions, Miley said.

“We’ve had very good experiences with convention organizers here. Once we told them we couldn’t afford a table, so we couldn’t make it. They called us back and said: “It’s not right that you’re not here,” and they gave us a table.”

Jansen says this generosity is due to Miley’s gentile and godly nature, which has allowed him to develop a strong relationship with “con” people over the years.

“And then having a dialogue with them, letting them know they’re not inferior,” Miley added. “From a pastoral perspective, we’re all sinners. Because of that, sin makes everything a level playing field for me as a pastor. That’s how I approach people. I can’t come to people with this attitude. Well, I’m better than — ‘I can’t. I’m saved by grace alone.'”

It’s all about exposure, says Miley, about the future of gentlemen and their struggle to make Christianity a superhero.

“We’re grateful for this kind of opportunity, to have that kind of exposure in our first venture,” Miley concluded.

Click here to get the Fox News app

San Diego Comic-Con International 2022 attendees can visit https://www.comic-con.org/ to learn more about this weekend of tables, panels and comics affiliated with the Christian Comic Arts Society.