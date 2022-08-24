Where did Biden go to college? Biden mentions his education during the loan forgiveness speech

President Joe Biden announced a long-awaited decision on student loan forgiveness on Wednesday. He introduced his plan at the White House podium, which cancels up to $10,000 in student loan debt for borrowers with incomes below $125,000 and up to $20,000 for recipients of Pell Grants, which help low-income students pay for school.

An estimated 43 million borrowers could receive some form of relief under Biden’s new plan, with nearly half of them seeing their debt completely wiped out, USA Today reported.

Biden opened his comments at the White House on Wednesday by explaining how his father’s own struggle to pay the future president’s higher education bills informed his decision to grant relief.

“My father was like millions of parents across the country,” Biden said. “He believed, as I do, that education is the ticket to a better life … but over time, that ticket has become too expensive.”

Progressive Democrats criticized Biden’s plan because it fell short of a comprehensive repeal.

Where did joe biden go to college?

Biden, 79, received one Undergraduate degrees in political science and history from the University of Delaware In 1965, According to the university’s website. He achieved it Juris Doctor degree from the School of Law at Syracuse University in New York in 1968According to the law school’s magazine.

Biden has championed the fact that he attended public school, coinciding with his long-held nickname “Middle-Class Joe.”

He is also the first president since Ronald Reagan not to have attended an Ivy League school. According to Newsweek.

“I remember my senior year, I got into one of the little ‘Ivies,’ and I got into a lot of other schools,” Biden said Wednesday, as he described his family’s struggle to find the money to pay for an expensive education.

